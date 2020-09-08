Report: Aston Villa make £16 million bid for Bournemouth forward Josh King

According to the Daily Telegraph, Aston Villa are making a £16 million bid for Bournemouth forward Joshua King after missing out on Callum Wilson to Newcastle United.

The England international joined the Magpies for £20 million on Monday despite Villa tabling a £21 million bid for him, and manager Dean Smith is now looking to bring his former teammate to Villa Park.





King has just a year left on his contract and the relegated side are expected to cash in on him this summer after refusing to in January.

The Norwegian international will be available for £16 million as a result, and a move to the Midlands could be on the cards in the coming days.

King wanted to join Manchester United in January as boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed a cover for an injured Marcus Rashford at the time, but Bournemouth blocked the move as they insisted they wanted him around to boost their survival chances.

The 28-year-old scored 48 Premier League for the Cherries after arriving from Blackburn Rovers in 2015, hitting double digits in 2018-19 and 2016-17, and Villa could do with such a decent finisher in their attack.

Boosting their frontline with quality additions will give Smith’s side a greater chance of surviving the 2020-21 league campaign, and landing King will do them a lot of good going forward.