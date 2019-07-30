Report: Aston Villa keen on West Bromwich Albion winger Matt Phillips

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are interested in securing the services of West Bromwich Albion winger Matt Phillips this summer.
Dean Smith’s side have already signed 10 players thus far and are edging closer to securing an 11th in the £11 million capture of Brugge’s Marvelous Nakamba.
Phillips could be the 12th as Villa look to add players with Premier League experience to their squad, and West Brom could look to cash in with just a year left on his current deal.
The Baggies are bracing themselves for any late offers as they don’t want to risk allowing him to run down his contract and leave as a free agent next summer.
Having featured for the likes of Blackpool, Queens Park Rangers and West Brom in the top-flight, the 28-year-old brings loads of experience to the table having played over 300 league games, with 109 of those coming in the Premier League.
The Scotland international can score goals and create them, and Villa will need that in order to compete against the big boys this season.
Phillips brings both quality competition and depth to the table and Smith needs both with top-flight safety paramount.
With 10 days left in the summer transfer window, Villa have to act quickly in order to get a deal over the line and have the player link up with the squad, and it will be interesting to see if that can happen.