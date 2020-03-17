Report: Aston Villa eye Wolves-owned Dion Sanderson

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are interested in signing Dion Sanderson from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window.
Sanderson is on loan at Cardiff City at the moment, having joined the Championship club on loan from Premier League club Wolves in the January transfer window.
The 20-year-old defender is scheduled to return to the Wanderers in the summer of 2020, and Villa are claimed to be interested in securing his services.
The report has added that the Villans – who are fighting for survival in the Premier League this season – have been keeping close tabs on the youngster and wants to sign him on a loan deal for the 2020-21 campaign.
The report has added that Cardiff are keen on keeping Sanderson on loan at the Cardiff City Stadium for next season as well.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Sanderson has made three appearances in the Championship for Cardiff during his loan spell so far, providing one assist in the process.
Villa are second from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment with 25 points from 28 matches, two points behind 17th-placed Watford.
Cardiff are currently ninth in the standings with 54 points from 37 matches, just two points behind sixth-placed Preston North End.