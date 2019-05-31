Report: Aston Villa close to signing Jota

According to reports from Birmingham Live, Aston Villa are looking to sign Jota from derby rivals Birmingham City in the summer transfer window.
The 27-year-old winger previously played under Dean Smith, and the Villa boss is keen to sign him as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season in the Premier League.
The report claims that it could be a swap deal, with Villa midfielder Gary Gardner – who spent the last season on loan — moving the other way.
Press Association journalist Nick Mashiter has further claimed that both players are scheduled to undergo medicals on Friday.
Jota heading to Aston Villa from Birmingham while Gary Gardner off to St Andrew’s permanently. Swap deal. Medicals today. #bcfc #avfc
SL’s Verdict
Smith is well aware of the player’s qualities and that is why he probably feels that he can get the best out of him. Jota made 41 appearances for Birmingham this season, scoring three goals and providing nine assists.
This could be a very risky signing though. Jota is at best a decent Championship player, and doubts remain on whether he will be good enough for the Premier League.
Smith got the best out of him during his time at Brentford, but Villa need to sign quality players. He can be a decent back-up player for Smith, but surely the Villa boss is taking a big gamble here.