Raphinha happy at Leeds United amid Liverpool and Man Utd interest

Leeds United winger Raphinha has impressed heavily this season.

The 24-year-old joined for a “bargain” £17 million from Rennes on transfer deadline day in October, and he has quickly established himself as a key player under Marcelo Bielsa.





He has scored five goals and contributed five assists in the Premier League and is proving to be one of Victor Orta’s most-astute signings.

According to reports from The Mirror, Leeds are very happy with his impact while the player himself “is happy at Elland Road.”

Two Premier League clubs – Liverpool and Manchester United – are reportedly interested in signing him in the summer transfer window, but Leeds are under no pressure to sell.

In fact, Leeds are looking to make more “significant signings” in the summer. They spent £100m last year, and their finance has been further boosted by the £50m investment from the San Francisco 49ers.

SL View

Raphinha is a left-footed winger who can play on either flank.

Bielsa has used him mainly on the right-hand side where he cuts in and creates space for himself to shoot or makes room for others to exploit.

He would be a superb addition for Liverpool but Leeds are expected to demand a high transfer fee if he decides to move on.

Man United have also been linked, but the Red Devils could pursue other targets such as Jadon Sancho.

Raphinha has a contract until 2024, and it seems he is enjoying his time at Elland Road.

