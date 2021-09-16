Rangers vs Lyon preview, team news & prediction

Rangers host Lyon in the Europa League later today and the Scottish champions will hope to begin the group stages with a win.

Steven Gerrard’s men have won four of their last five league games and they will fancy their chances against the French outfit at home.

Meanwhile, Lyon are coming into this game on the back of two successive victories after failing to win three in a row.

Rangers vs Lyon team news

The home side will be without the services of Ianis Hagi, who is ruled out with COVID-19. Filip Helander and Ryan Jack are also out injured.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without the injured Leo Dubois. Moussa Dembele, Thiago Mendes. Tino Kadewere and Jeff Reine-Adelaide aren’t in the squad either due to injuries.

Rangers: Allan McGregor; Borno Barisic, Leon Balogun, Jack Simpson, James Tavanier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Lyon: Anthony Lopes; Malo Gusto, Jason Denayer, Jerome Boateng, Emerson Palmeiri; Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes; Lucas Paqueta, Houssem Aouar, Karl Toko Ekambi; Islam Slimani

Rangers vs Lyon form guide

The home side have been difficult to beat in the Europa League under the management of Gerrard and they have lost just two of their last 24 home matches in the competition.

Rangers are also unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions and they have managed to keep four clean sheets during that period.

Lyon have two wins in their last five matches and they have conceded eight goals during that period.

These two sides met in a friendly game back in 2020 and Rangers managed to pick up a 2-0 win over Lyon.

Rangers vs Lyon betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Rangers vs Lyon from bet365:

Match-winner:

Rangers – 19/10

Draw – 12/5

Lyon – 7/5

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 10/11

Under 2.5 – 10/11

Rangers v as Lyon prediction

Both teams will be looking to make an impressive start to the group stages.

Rangers will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run and Lyon will look to add to the recent wins over Nantes and Strasbourg.

On paper, Lyon are a better team but Rangers can be quite difficult to beat at home and a draw seems like a probable result here.

Rangers 1-1 Lyon