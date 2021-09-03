Rangers fans react to Filip Helander’ display vs Spain

Sweden picked up a stunning 2-1 win over Spain in the World Cup qualifiers last night.

Goals from Alexander Isak and Viktor Claesson sealed a morale-boosting win for the Swedish national team.

Carlos Soler handed his side a dream start with an early goal but Spain struggled to control the game from thereon.

Luis Enrique will be thoroughly disappointed with the performance of his players in a game they should be winning.

The Spanish national team will have to cut out their defensive frailties if they want to do well in the World Cup next year and the defeat against Sweden last night will come as a timely wake-up call for them.

Both teams had a reasonable number of chances to score but Sweden were better organised at the back and they managed to grind out a narrow win in the end.

Rangers defender Filip Helander produced an outstanding display at the heart of Sweden’s back four.

Helander has been outstanding for club and country over the past week. He scored the vital winner against Celtic in the Old Firm derby at the weekend and then followed it up with a defensive masterclass against Spain.

Some of the Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 28-year-old’s performance last night and here is what they had to say.

Big Filip Helander has had a superb week gets the winning goal at the weekend then strolls it against Spain tonight, what a guy 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wrLH3AigZ5 — Alex (@alegil2101) September 2, 2021

Man of the match tonight against Spain, Filip Helander👏🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/OGyy1avpIq — Midfield Jack (@MidfieldJack) September 2, 2021

Class act

Makes it all look easy — SilverBear (@SilverB35036766) September 2, 2021

He was brilliant tonight mate — Alex (@alegil2101) September 2, 2021

He was class tonight! Proud as a half swede too. — JohnGer55 (@RIPTerryMunro1) September 2, 2021

Read: How England fans reacted to Declan Rice’s performance vs Hungary.