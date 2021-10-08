Newcastle United have been linked with multiple managers since their takeover went through and Steve Bruce is expected to be relieved of his duties before the end of the season.

According to reports from the Telegraph, the likes of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are potential candidates to replace Bruce at St. James’ park.

The Magpies are currently languishing in 19th place and it is hardly surprising that the new owners are already looking to get rid of Bruce and bring in better managers.

It has been reported that the Magpies are planning to bring in quality players as well and they will have to bring in a managerial upgrade as well.

Bruce has had a tough time at the Premier League club since his arrival and he has never quite managed to win over the Newcastle fans. The Newcastle manager has been heavily criticised during his time at the club because of his pragmatic style of football.

It will be interesting to see who ends up replacing him in the coming months.

Steven Gerrard has done an exceptional job at Rangers since taking over and he helped end Celtic’s domination by winning the title with the Ibrox outfit last season.

Rangers have done well in Europe under his management as well and Gerrard could prove to be a smart appointment for Newcastle.

The former Liverpool captain is relatively inexperienced as a manager but he will bring in fresh ideas and his arrival could lift the spirits around the club.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties as the Chelsea manager midway through last season but the former England international midfielder did well to nurture the young talents at Stamford Bridge.

Although he has not managed to win a major trophy like Gerrard, his handling of young players and his attacking approach could be a hit with the Newcastle fans.

Furthermore, both appointments are likely to be inexpensive and it remains to be seen how the Newcastle managerial situation evolves over the next few weeks.