PSG have made Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane a target if Neymar or Kylian Mbappe leaves

According to The Mirror, Paris Saint-Germain have made Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane their No.1 target if Kylian Mbappe or Neymar makes a summer transfer exit.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is aware that one of the duo could decide to leave Parc des Princes when the next window opens, with the £165 million Frenchman linked with Real Madrid, while the £200 million Brazilian could be on his way back to Barcelona depending on who becomes the club’s next president.





Missing the goals of either will deal a huge blow on the European giants, and the Argentine believes a perfect replacement can be found in his former charge Kane.

Sportslens View

The Tottenham star has 156 goals in 228 Premier League games for the North London side and has remained in contact with the PSG boss since he was sacked last year.

Kane, 27, wants to win silverware, and he might have to leave Spurs to have a realistic chance of doing so given their barren run in the pursuit of trophies.

Winning the Ligue 1 and Champions League is always within reach at PSG, and while the England international could be tempted to move should one of their star forwards leave, Tottenham have slapped a £150million valuation on him to shoo off suitors.

Given their financial might, the French giants are one of the few sides capable of parting with such a fee despite the situations of things at the moment, and it will be interesting to see how things go in the coming months.

Spurs are most likely to miss out on Champions League football again next season based on their current standing and form in the Premier League, and winning the Europa League is their only realistic chance of making it to the elite European competition.

They face league leaders Manchester City in the final of the League Cup in April, and losing the clash and failing to qualify for the UCL could play a huge role in Kane’s immediate future at Tottenham.

