Tottenham want £150m for Manchester United target Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane ‘is a man in demand’, and the north London club ‘want an enormous offer of £150 million’ for him, according to Daily Mail.

Ian Ladyman claims that both the Manchester clubs need to sign a quality number nine in the summer, and have earmarked Kane as a potential option.





Kane has a contract at Spurs until 2024 on a deal worth around £200,000-a-week, but his wage demands are not an issue for the aforementioned clubs.

Earlier this week, Football Insider claimed that Spurs could sell one of their key players in the summer in order to raise the money they lost due to the pandemic.

However, any potential suitor will have to pay a British transfer record £150m to prise him away from the north London club.

SL View

Kane has scored 156 goals in 228 Premier League games for Tottenham and has netted 21 goals in all competitions already this season. He is 27 and at the peak of his career.

With no release clause inserted in his contract, and given he is one of the best strikers in the world, along with the knowledge that Daniel Levy is a tough nut to crack – £150m for a world-class player who has three years left on his deal seems a bargain.

Despite the fact that Spurs are under financial pressure, their stance “has always been that Kane is not for sale and that remains the case.”

This line from this report raises eyebrows and points at the credibility of the ‘Exclusive’ from the national newspaper.

If Kane is “not for sale”, and if “that remains the case” then why would Spurs ask £150m for him, when last summer his price was around £200m?

Surely, it is nothing but wild conjecture aimed to connect a few dots when there isn’t anything concrete to connect them in the first place?