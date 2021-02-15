Peter Crouch comments on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane potentially joining Manchester City

Manchester City blew Tottenham Hotspur away on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium, securing a comfortable 3-0 victory that has put them seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

A second-half brace from German midfielder Ilkay Gündogan after Spanish midfielder Rodrigo had put Pep Guardiola’s side ahead from the spot in the opening 45 minutes was all the hosts needed to secure their 11th consecutive EPL victory.





Man City went into the Spurs game on the back of an impressive 4-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield and, despite fielding Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, the Spanish manager would have won if he decided to play without a recognised centre-forward as he did against the Reds.

Sergio Aguero was on the bench for the clash as he is still nearing full fitness, but City have done just fine without him for the majority of the campaign.

Jesus had no hands in any of the goals against Jose Mourinho’s side, and former Spurs striker Peter Crouch cannot believe how impressive they have been in front of goal without a striker.

Tottenham star Harry Kane has been linked with Man City on a number of occasions, and Crouch is wondering how magnificent they would be with the England international hitman within their ranks.

“I cannot see City losing any game they play right now and, from nowhere, they have got back to the form they showed in 2017-18 when getting 100 points,” the former striker told Sportsmail when asked whether anyone can stop Man City from completing a domestic clean sweep.

“They are a frightening proposition and they are doing it without a striker. Imagine if they signed Erling Haaland or Harry Kane?”

While Spurs are still very much in the Europa League, the Carabao Cup final is Kane’s best chance of winning his first-ever piece of silverware as a professional footballer, but City are standing in his way and huge favourites to win the clash.

The 28-year-old could miss out on playing Champions League football next season if Tottenham’s fortunes on the pitch do not change quickly, and his future at the North London outfit is not guaranteed if things continue the way they are.

City will need a prolific striker should Aguero leave at the end of the season and while landing Kane would be the ideal way to replace the Argentinian.