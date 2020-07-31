Prince William has asked Gareth Southgate why Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish isn’t in the Three Lions squad

Aston Villa will be playing the 2020-21 season in the English Premier League after escaping relegation by a point, and they have one of their key players Jack Grealish to thank for it.

The midfielder has been their best player all campaign, and it’s not a surprise that he was at the receiving end of most fouls in the top-flight.





Grealish is wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal, but Villa have slapped an £80 million price on his head and it remains to be seen if anyone will be keen to meet their demands.

Wherever the 24-year-old ends up plying his trade next term, playing for England at the rescheduled European Championship in the summer will remain his dream and target.

Grealish has never earned a call-up to the Three Lions squad before, and it will be interesting to see if he has done enough to convince manager Gareth Southgate.

The President of the F.A, Prince William, is hoping the Villa star gets that call-up sooner rather than later, and he is surprised it hasn’t happened yet, leading him to question Southgate.

“I’ve given Gareth a nudge to say, ‘Why isn’t Jack Grealish in the England squad?,” William said on BBC 5 Live Sport.

England will kick off their next Nations League campaign in Iceland on September 5 before playing Denmark three days later, and it will be interesting to see if Grealish makes the squad.