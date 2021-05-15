Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Brighton

West Ham United travel to Brighton in the Premier League later today and they will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat against Everton last time out.

The Hammers have lost three of their last four Premier League matches and David Moyes will be under pressure to guide his side back to winning ways.





The Hammers have a great opportunity of qualifying for the Europa League but they will have to finish the season strongly.

The last four meetings between these two sides have ended in draws and it will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to come out on top tonight.

Brighton have won just one of their last six Premier League games but they have been difficult to beat at home. The Seagulls have kept six clean sheets in their last eight home matches in the Premier League.

The Hammers are likely to have most of their first-team players fit and ready for this game and it remains to be seen whether they can find a way past Brighton’s impressive defence at home.

Manuel Lanzini is expected to miss out with an injury and the likes of Mark Noble and Arthur Masuaku will be assessed before the game.

Predicted West Ham starting line-up: Fabianski, Dawson, Diop, Ogbonna, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Cresswell, Fornals, Lingard, Antonio

Moyes is likely to make two changes to the side that was beaten by Everton last time out.

Lanzini and Said Benrahma are expected to make way for Angelo Ogbonna and 22-year-old Declan Rice.

