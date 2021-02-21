Predicted Tottenham starting line-up vs West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur take on West Ham United in the Premier League later today and they will be hoping to bounce back from the comprehensive defeat against Manchester City last time out.

Jose Mourinho’s men are in abysmal form right now and they have lost four of their last five League matches.





They cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to secure Champions League qualification this season.

A win over their London rivals today could give them some much-needed confidence boost and it will be interesting to see if the Spurs players can step up and get the job done.

Tottenham have won their last four away matches against West Ham in all competitions and they will be hoping to extend that run of form today. The Hammers are in good form right now and it won’t be an easy game for the visitors.

The away side have a few injury issues to deal with and they will be without Giovani lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Serge Aurier.

José Mourinho on #thfc injury updates: "I think Reguilón next week against Wolfsberger. Gio is still a few weeks away and of course we need him because he gives us lots of qualities and options and we've missed him for a long time." | @Football_LDN — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) February 19, 2021

Predicted Tottenham starting line-up: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son, Kane

Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Gareth Bale, Harry Winks, Matt Doherty are expected to make way after starting against Wolfsberger in the Europa League during the midweek. 21-year-old Japhet Tanganga could start in the right-back position.