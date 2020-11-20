Predicted Manchester United XI vs WBA: TV info, Live stream

Manchester United will take on West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, and you can watch this and other Premier League games live online.

The Red Devils are heading into this match on the back of a 3-1 victory against Everton before the international break, and they will be looking for their first home win of the season when they face the Baggies who are yet to win since gaining promotion back to the top flight.





Kick-off: 20:00 GMT.

Tv Info: The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate on TV.

The match is also available via live stream on the BT Sport app.

United could be without several key players through injuries, and here is the team we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for this game.

Goalkeeper: Despite the ongoing rumours about Dean Henderson potentially leaving the club on loan in January, he is still unlikely to make his first Premier League appearance for United. David de Gea, the first-choice United goalkeeper, should continue between the sticks.

Defence: Victor Lindelof played through back pain during the international break, and was forced off against France in midweek. However, he has returned to training and could be in contention to face Slaven Bilic’s side.

Harry Maguire picked up a bruised ankle while playing against Iceland, and he will be assessed by the United medical team. With Phil Jones and Eric Bailly definitely out, young Axel Tuanzebe or Marcos Rojo could start on Saturday if the United skipper misses out.

Alex Telles should come in at left-back after testing negative for COVID-19. With Luke Shaw out with a hamstring injury, the door could be open for Brandon Williams or even Rojo to challenge for the left-back spot.

Midfield: Fred, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata practised well at the Aon Training Complex during the international break, and should be in good physical shape.

Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba did well for their respective countries, and Solksjaer has a big decision to make. While Fred and McTominay are his preferred midfield pairing, Pogba could be given another chance after the 27-year-old’s impressive recent displays for France.

Forward: Anthony Martial didn’t feature against Sweden with a back problem, and United will hope that he would be able to shake off the injury. Marcus Rashford suffered a tear on his shoulder against Arsenal but, after a few weeks rest, should be fit to play.

Edinson Cavani didn’t participate in training on Thursday following his long-flight return from Uruguay, and he could potentially be required to quarantine himself after eleven Uruguayan team-members were tested positive.

Mason Greenwood – who missed the last game – has been training with the Red Devils, and should be fit to play on Saturday along with Bruno Fernandes.

Thus, Solksjaer is likely to make four changes to the side that won at Goodison Park with the likes of Telles, Tuanzebe, Pogba and Greenwood returning in place of Shaw, Maguire, McTominay and Juan Mata.

Predicted Manchester United starting line-up: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Telles; Fred, Pogba, Fernandes; Martial, Rashford, Greenwood.