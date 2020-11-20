Predicted Aston Villa XI v Brighton and Hove Albion

Aston Villa will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Villa Park in the Premier League.

The Villans headed into the two-week international break on a high, getting the better of Arsenal 3-0 away from home at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the league.





Villa are sixth in the Premier League table at the moment with 15 points from seven matches, just three points behind leaders Leicester City, who have played eight games.

Dean Smith’s side will hope to build on that victory and will be determined to pick up all three points against Brighton at home on Saturday afternoon.

Ollie Watkins has been playing well for Villa this season following his move from Championship club Brentford in the summer of 2020.

The striker has scored six goals and provided one assist in seven Premier League matches for the Villans so far this season, according to WhoScored, and he will lead the line against the Seagulls, with Trezeguet, Ross Barkley and Jack Grealish to play behind him in attacking midfield.

Douglas Luiz has been very impressive in defensive midfield and has been linked with a move back to Manchester City, as reported by Eurosport, and the Brazilian will be partnered by Scotland international midfielder John McGinn.

Emiliano Martinez has done well for Villa since his move from Arsenal in the summer of 2020 and will start in goal. Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings will be the two centre-backs in a 4-2-3-1 formation for the home team.

This is how Villa are likely to start against Brighton at Villa Park this weekend:

Predicted Aston Villa XI: Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Trezeguet, Ross Barkley, Jack Grealish; Ollie Watkins