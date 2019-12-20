Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Southampton

Aston Villa will face fellow strugglers Southampton in Premier League on Saturday at Villa Park.
Southampton find themselves at 18th in the Premier League with only 15 points on board. Villa are just above them on the same points, with a better goal difference.
This is a must-win game in Villa’s fight for relegation.
Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Jed Steer (Achilles) and Keinan Davis (hamstring) are all absent for this game. However, both Mings and Davis are expected to return shortly.
Dean Smith made a lot of changes to the side in the midweek against Liverpool in the EFL Cup clash. However, the Villa boss is likely to name a strong starting eleven for this crucial game, and he is expected to make as many as nine changes from the side that won 5-0 against the Reds.
Tom Heaton will be back between the sticks, while the likes of Matt Targett, Kortney Hause, Engels and Guilbert are all set to return as well.
Likewise, John McGinn and Jack Grealish are expected to start, along with El Ghazi and Wesley. The 24-year-old midfielder has once again been linked with a move away from Villa this week, but surely he is only focussed on picking up all three points for his club.
Predicted Villa’s starting line-up: Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Hause, Targett; Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Hourihane; El Ghazi, Wesley, Grealish.