Patrick Bamford and Trent Alexander-Arnold included in England squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his 25-man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The Three Lions have three World Cup qualifying fixtures coming up in early September. They begin with a trip to Hungary on September 2, before facing Andorra at Wembley on September 5. They face Poland away three days later

England’s qualifying campaign got off to the perfect start back in March. They defeated San Marino and Poland at home, and also grabbed a 2-0 victory over Albania.

From the 26-man squad that reached the European Championship final over the summer, 21 of them keep their place.

Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford miss out through injury, while Aaron Ramsdale drops out following the return of Nick Pope. Ben White has also been excluded following a recent bout of COVID-19.

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has been dropped from the squad, with Southgate citing his lack of regular game time as the reason.

There is a recall to the squad for Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was controversially excluded in March.

Jesse Lingard has also been selected, having been one of the seven cut from the provisional squad.

There is also a first-ever call up for Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. The former Chelsea man enters the new campaign off the back of his most prolific season, finishing fourth in the Golden Boot race with 17 league goals.

Full 25-man England Squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Tripper (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United).

Forwards: Patrick Bamford (Leeds United), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

