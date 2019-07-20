Opinion: Leeds United should move for Dwight Gayle

Leeds United have added depth in their attacking midfield areas but Marcelo Bielsa should still be concerned with his strike department.
Last season’s top scorer Kemar Roofe is yet to commit his future at the club, and there will be a temptation to cash in on him, given he has only a year left on his contract.
Patrick Bamford has struggled with injuries last season, while his form has been hardly convincing. Tyler Roberts can play up front but Bielsa sees him as a no 10.
With that in mind, Leeds should look to sign a proven Championship striker who can guarantee goals. And that is why the Whites should move for Dwight Gayle in the summer transfer window.
Newcastle United new boss Steve Bruce has made it clear that he is in search of a new striker. The Magpies are close to signing Joelinton, but Bruce is expecting to sign one more forward.
With Miguel Almiron already in the side, Gayle is likely to drop down the pecking order at the Tyneside if a new striker arrives.
The 29-year-old has a contract at the club till 2021, and chances are high that he could be sent out on loan yet again to the Championship.
Leeds must not miss out on the opportunity to sign him as Gayle has proved his quality in the Championship time and again.
He scored 23 goals for the Magpies in 2016-17 when they dropped down to the second tier of English football. Last season he scored 23 Championship goals for West Bromwich Albion during his loan spell.
If he can produce similar numbers for Leeds, the Whites can surely dream of achieving promotion this time. Thus, Leeds should move quickly for the former Crystal Palace striker, and it could turn out to be a masterstroke signing from the Argentine boss.