Report: Newcastle on the verge of club record deal for Joelinton

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 15:19), Newcastle United are on the verge of signing Joelinton on a club-record transfer fee.
The Magpies signed Miguel Almiron on a club-record fee in the January transfer window, but it seems they are ready to smash that record to bring in the Hoffenheim striker.
Newcastle stepped up their bid last week to secure a deal for the 22-year-old forward, and now he is on the verge of joining St James’ Park within the next 48 hours.
Signing a striker was a priority for Steve Bruce after Ayoze Perez left the club to join Leicester City this summer.
The report claims that the Magpies have agreed a club-record £36million deal for Joelinton, while reliable journalist Mark Douglas of The Chronicle claims that the deal could rise “up to” £47 million.
The Mirror adds in the report that Wolves have also registered an interest in the Brazilian forward who scored 11 goals in 35 games last season.
Wolves probably have shifted their attention elsewhere with the club being recently linked with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa.
However, it seems, he is heading towards St James’ Park instead, and could be unveiled as early as on Monday.