Opinion: Lampard might have just handed Aston Villa two-in-one transfer boost as he gives Ethan Ampadu green light to leave Chelsea on loan

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has handed Aston Villa a huge transfer boost after he gave the green light for Welsh youngster Ethan Ampadu to leave the club on loan this summer.
The 18-year-old was not on the plane for Chelsea’s pre-season tour to Japan, and having been linked with him earlier during this transfer window, manager Dean Smith should revive Villa’s interest in him.
The Villa Park outfit are still in the market for a defensive midfielder, and Ampadu isn’t only a quality one, the teenage sensation is also a good central defender.
Having missed out on Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe, the Chelsea teenager could help Smith fill up a hole in defence.
Ampadu was on Villa’s radar last summer, but Maurizio Sarri insisted he wanted him as part of his plans.
However, he is now finally available on loan, and the chance to work with Blues legend John Terry would excite the youngster.
Wales manager Ryan Giggs rates Ampadu so highly, and he featured regularly for his country over the last year.
The Welshman is composed on the ball, has a superb range of passing and is also a combative presence – qualities that fit Villa’s style of play to a tee.
It’s a no brainer, and Smith shouldn’t let the chance slip through his fingers as Lampard has just handed him a huge two-in-one transfer boost.