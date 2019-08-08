Opinion: Extending John McGinn’s deal is Aston Villa’s best piece of business this summer

Aston Villa handed Scotland international midfielder John McGinn a new five-year deal today, and despite already signing 12 players this summer, it is safe to say the Midlands outfit secured their best piece of business of the window today.
The 23-year-old hit the ground running at Villa Park upon arriving from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian last summer.
McGinn was handed a four-year deal, but has since seen his value skyrocket, and handing him an improved deal was pertinent.
The midfielder played a huge role in Villa’s top-flight promotion, scoring six goals in 41 Championship games – including the winner in the Championship Playoff Final.
McGinn rightly and deservedly emerged as the club’s Players’ Player of the Season and Supporters’ Player of the Season last term, and is set to hit the ground running in the Premier League this season.
One of the best managers the EPL has ever seen Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly would love to see the Villa star donning the colours of Manchester United, and he is now valued around £50 million.
McGinn could be worth double next summer, and his eyes for goals and energetic performances in the middle of the park should see the Villans go head to head against the league’s bigwigs.
It’s been a great summer for manager Dean Smith, and he will be hoping his new additions blend in with the side quickly.
Villa might have spent over £100 million this summer, but renewing McGinn’s contract is the best thing they did during the transfer window.