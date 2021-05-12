Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides worrying injury update on Harry Maguire

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided an injury update on Harry Maguire before yesterday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Leicester City.

Maguire had played every single league minute for United since joining them in 2019, but the run ended when he was substituted in the 78th minute at Aston Villa.





The club captain suffered an ankle injury from a challenge from Anwar El Ghazi, and Solskjaer confirmed that the centre-back has suffered ligament damage.

However, he was hopeful that the 28-year-old will be able to prove his fitness ahead of the Europa League final against Villarreal in a fortnight’s time.

He told Manutd.com: “He’s obviously had the scans and the good news is there is no fracture. [There’s] Ligament damage, but hopefully we will see him again this season. Hopefully, he’ll be ready for the final.”

Maguire has been a key performer for United across all competitions, and he has played more minutes than any other player in his 52 appearances this season.

His potential absence for the final would be a huge blow, considering Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have barely played together during the current campaign.

The duo have the chance to acclimatise with three league games left in the season, but it can’t be denied that Maguire has a better understanding with Lindelof.

If Maguire does not make the final, Bailly has the chance to prove his credentials, with the club having recently rewarded him with a long-term contract.

The Red Devils’ defeat to the Foxes at Old Trafford last night saw Manchester City win the league title for the third occasion in four seasons.

Solskjaer made 10 changes with the game being played just 48 hours after the Villa clash. He should start the regulars for Thursday’s meeting against Liverpool.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

