NBA

X-Rays Negative For Ja Morant, Questionable For Game 2

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz usatsi 20478846 168386351 lowres e1681685431652
rsz usatsi 20478846 168386351 lowres e1681685431652

The Memphis Grizzlies had a rough go in the 4th quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but they received some reliving news regarding Ja Morant after the contest was over.

Game 1 of their series against LeBron James and company was a competitive one, until the fourth quarter, at least. Memphis was playing short-handed after the injuries to their front court players, and will be as long as they remain in the postseason.

X-Rays For Ja Morant Come Back Negative

But they were able to hold their own during the first part of the game, and were actually leading by 6 going into half-time. But thanks to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reeves, the Lakers came storming back in the third quarter and were eventually able to put the game away for good.

And while the home loss to the 7th seed is a tough way to start the postseason for the Grizzlies, it could have been a whole lot worse after the injury to superstar player Ja Morant.

Midway through the fourth quarter and just before the Lakers began to pull away, Morant was doing his best to get his team back into the game. The Grizzlies were down by 4 with just under 6 minutes to play when Morant drove to the basket and collided with Anthony Davis near the basket.

Morant became parallel with the ground, and dropped hands-first from about 7 feet up in the air. The slow motion replay shows his hand and fingers enduring a gruesome bend, which he clutches afterward while writhing in pain.

Morant Questionable For Game 2 On Wednesday

Morant was done for the day, and the rest of the Grizzlies team apparently decided that they were done, too. In about 5 minutes of game clock, the Lakers turned a 4-point lead into the 16-point margin of victory that they finished the game with.

The Game 1 loss is tough for Memphis, but losing Morant for an extended period of time would very likely mean the end of their chances at winning much of anything for the rest of the season.

But thankfully for Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, post-game x-rays on his hand came back negative, meaning that he avoided any long term damage. There is, however, a fear that he’ll be unavailable for Game 2. The injury may not keep him out for the season, but there is enough pain to put his status into question for the short term.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night in Memphis.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 20344713
NBA

LATEST NBA Playoffs: Star Players Ravaged By Injuries In Sunday’s Action

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23s
rsz 02nba lebron 1 facebookjumbo
NBA
LeBron James Ties Derek Fisher For This NBA Playoffs Record
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h

LeBron James just wrapped up his 20th year in the NBA, a career in which his teams have missed the playoffs just four total times. Because of that longevity in…

rsz i 1
NBA
Rapper E-40 Ejected From Kings vs Warriors Game On Saturday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h

Bay Area rapper E-40 traveled to Sacramento on Saturday to watch the Kings take on the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoff series. He did not stay…

rsz eikslxxur5lhlaeuethc
NBA
Russell Westbrook Has Two Chances For A Ring In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2023
rsz usa today 136853700
NBA
NBA Drops Hammer On Dallas Mavericks, $750K Fine
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2023
11c2c830 c8e4 11ed ab93 1681dd8409b6
NBA
Zion Williamson Being Called Out By Teammates And The Media
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 13 2023
rsz mike brown sideline coaches
NBA
Sacramento Kings’ Mike Brown Named NBA Coach of the Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 13 2023
Arrow to top