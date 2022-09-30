Woodward Stakes 2022 Runners: Life Is Good To Be Too Good

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Woodward Stakes 2022, this Saturday at Belmont Park, is likely to be dominated by the prolific winner LIFE IS GOOD, who will only face a handful of rivals and so it will be a shock if the 8-time winner isn’t collecting another gold medal and then heading to the Breeders’ Cup.



Best Horse Racing Free Bets



Interested in horse racing? Grab more free bets, betting guides and tips here

Woodward Stakes 2022: When Is The Race?



Run over 1m 1f, this Grade One race is staged at Belmont Park, New York

📅Date: Saturday October 1, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Belmont Park (4:07pm)

💰 Purse: $500,000

Take your horse racing betting to the next level with BOVADA and receive a 75% matched deposit welcome bonus (up to $750) to use on the Breeders’ Cup 2022

Life Is Good Likely To Be Too Good In 2022 Woodward Stakes



LIFE IS GOOD has certainly lived up to his name so far during his 10-race career – winning 8 races and amassing just over $4m in career earnings in the process.

The Todd Pletcher-trained 4 year-old, who is the joint top fourth horse in the Longines World Rankings this season, will be all the rage to add to those winnings this Saturday in the Grade One Woodward Stakes at Belmont, where he’s likely to face only a handful of rivals.

This versatile colt, who picked up the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile last season, has won over 7f and 1m1f this season and was last seen winning the Grade One Whitney Stakes at Saratoga on Aug 6 by an easy 2 lengths (watch below).

Before that win he landed the Grade 2 John A Nerud Stakes at Belmont over 7f and has also been a fine fourth in the Dubai World Cup at Meydan back in March.

Todd Pletcher Has Won The Woodward Stakes Three Times

Life Is Good will also be in good hands in terms of his trainer when it comes to the Woodward Stakes. The Pletcher barn have won this prize three times over the years.

The first win for Todd Pletcher came in 2007 with Lawyer Ron and the next in 2010 with Quality Road – both were ridden by John Velazquez. His most-recent Woodward success came in 2015 with the Javier Castellano-ridden Liam’s Map.

Life Is Good Is Unbeaten At Belmont Park

The bad news for Life Is Good’s rivals ahead of Saturday’s Woodward Stakes is that he’s yet to taste defeat at Belmont Park.

The Todd Pletcher runner has raced at the New York track twice and won both times – taking the already mentioned John A Nerud in July this year and also the Kelso Handicap last September.

Where Next For Life Is Good?

Life Is Good has now won three Grade One races and one of those was the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile last season at Del Mar. We can expect the Pletcher runner to be off to the Breeders’ Cup again after this Saturday’s Woodward Stakes.

His likely target at the 2022 Breeders’ Cup will be the Classic on Nov 5, where Life Is Good is priced @ 8/1 with Bovada and will set up a fascinating clash with the wonder horse in the making Flightline, who is @ 1/2 with Bovada.

Life Is Good Career In Numbers

Runs: 10

Wins: 8

Top Three Finishes: 9

Grade One Wins: 3

Career Earnings: $4,086,700



Watch Life Is Good Winning The 2022 Whitney Stakes (Saratoga, Aug 6)



DID YOU KNOW? Trainer William I. Mott has won the Woodward Stakes 5 times

Woodward Stakes 2022 Betting

Latest betting ahead of the 2022 Woodward Stakes on Saturday Oct 1

Woodward Stakes Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker LIFE IS GOOD 1-9 KEEPMEINMIND 6-1 LAW PROFESSOR 8-1 THOMAS SHELBY 15-1 INFORMATIVE 15-1

All odds correct as of on Fri Sept 30 and subject to change

RELATED: Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 2022 | Highfield Princess Heads Betting

Recent Woodward Stakes Winners

2021 – ART COLLECTOR

2020 – GLOBAL CAMPAIGN

2019 – PRESERVATIONIST

2018 – YOSHIDA

2017 – GUN RUNNER

2016 – SHAMAN GHOST

2015 – LIAM’S MAP

Watch Art Collector Winning The 2021 Woodward Stakes

$5,625 in Horse Racing Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best four Sportsbooks where you can place your Horse Racing bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the US horse racing action.