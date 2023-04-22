Boxing

Will Gervonta Davis Win The Fight Against Ryan Garcia On Saturday Night?

Paul Kelly
On the surface, it would appear that Gervonta Davis is the clear favorite to defeat Ryan Garcia in their catchweight contest this weekend. However, ‘King Ry’ will have other ideas and is heavily fancied as the betting underdog by many boxing fans to spring the upset and hand ‘Tank’ the first defeat of his career.

Will Gervonta Davis Win The Fight Against Ryan Garcia?

Gervonta Davis Fighter Profile

  • Age: 28
  • Ranking: #2 Lightweight (BoxRec)
  • Country: USA
  • Height: 5’5 1/2″ (166 cm)
  • Reach: 67 1/2″ (171 cm)
  • Stance: Southpaw
  • Overall Record: 28-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 26
  • Fights Won by Decision: 2

 

Ryan Garcia Fighter Profile

  • Age: 24
  • Ranking: #6 Super-Lightweight (BoxRec)
  • Country: USA
  • Height: 5’10″ (178 cm)
  • Reach: 70″ (178 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 23-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 19
  • Fights Won by Decision: 4

 

After comparing their respective fighter profiles and studying their boxing resumés, it looks like Gervonta Davis will defeat Ryan Garcia this weekend. He is a three-weight world champion, has won 12 consecutive world title fights prior to this and has won more fights by KO/TKO than ‘King Ry’ has actually had fights. Not to mention the fact ‘Tank’ is widely regarded as one of, if not the best lightweight in the world.

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favouring Gervonta Davis to win the fight against Ryan Garcia and secure the biggest win of his boxing career in emphatic fashion. We can see ‘Tank’ winning the fight by KO in Rounds 7-12.

RELATED: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

What The Sportsbooks Are Saying

According to the latest boxing odds courtesy of BetOnline, Gervonta Davis is the relatively heavy favourite ahead of Saturday night at odds of -260. Ryan Garcia is the +200 betting underdog with the best offshore gambling sites to beat ‘Tank’ and claim the biggest win of his career.

Although it is unclear how this fight may unfold, it is apparent that price-setters think Davis will win via stoppage and claim the 27th knockout victory of his career. Time will tell if the Baltimore man will be back to his devastating best, but judging by the prices set by the sportsbooks, price-setters are confident he will get ‘King Ry’ out of there in style.

BetOnline are one of the best boxing betting apps for US fight fans, with tonnes of different markets available on the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia: Records Compared

Looking at the resumé of Gervonta Davis, he is without a doubt one of the modern greats down at super-featherweight/lightweight. Davis boasts a record of 28-0 (26 KO’s) in his professional boxing record, with his last 12 consecutive fights all being for world titles.

Of those 12 world title bouts, the Maryland man has won all of them. ‘Tank’ has been a dominant force for years at super-featherweight/lightweight and will be looking to assert himself as the best fighter T 135-pounds if he is to beat Ryan Garcia this weekend before potentially fighting either Devin Haney or Vasyl Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight clash later this year.

Davis has beaten some huge names in his career thusfar. Leo Santa Cruz, Isaac Cruz, Jose Pedraza and Mario Barrios are just some of the names ‘Tank’ has already beaten so far in his career.

Davis has won 26 of his 28 victories by stoppage too. Of the 28 fighters Davis has beaten, only Isaac Cruz and German Ivan Meraz have seen the final bell. This shows the incredible power and dynamite in his fists that the 28-year-old possesses.

RELATED: Gervonta Davis Net Worth & Career Earnings | Ryan Garcia Net Worth & Career Earnings

Ryan Garcia in his own right is an eye-catching fighter who has done extremely well so far in his career. He boasts a record of 23-0 (19 KO’s) and is widely regarded as one of the hottest properties in world boxing despite being just 24-years-old.

The California man made his professional debut back in June 2016, and has had a gradual rise up to world level where he sits now. He is a superstar already, and a win over Gervonta Davis will undoubtedly take his career to a whole new level.

‘King Ry’ has beaten some credible fighters so far such as Luke Campbell, Javier Fortuna, Francisco Fonseca and Emmanuel Tagoe. If he can upset the apple cart and add ‘Tank’ Davis to the W column in his record, he will firmly put his name into world title contention  with some absolutely massive fights to be had at super-lightweight in the coming months and years.

ALSO SEE: Gervonta Davis Boxing Record | Ryan Garcia Boxing Record

As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -260 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this catchweight super-fight.

Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Davis vs Garcia fight this weekend.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
  • 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

