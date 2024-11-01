Will Anderson Jr. left the Texans’ TNF loss to the Jets in Week 9 with an ankle injury

On Thursday night, the Texans were on the road in Week 9 to face the Jets. It was an ugly first half for both teams as the Texans had a 7-0 lead. New York outscored Houston 21-6 in the final two quarters. Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and the Texans lost 21-13 vs. the Jets.

With that loss, the Texans are now 6-3 and are still comfortably in first in the AFC South. Houston’s offense is averaging (19.3) points per over their last three. Against the Jets on TNF, the team was without their top two WRs Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs. During the first half, DE Will Anderson Jr. suffered an ankle injury and had to be helped off the field. He did not return to the game and the Texans will monitor the injury moving forward.

The Texans cannot afford to lose another key player if they want to be contenders in the AFC



Texans’ Will Anderson Jr. is in his second season with Houston. He was the third overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Alabama. As a rookie, Anderson Jr. played in 15 of their 17 games and made 13 starts. His seven sacks, 45 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 22 QB hits were enough for him to win Defensive Rookie of the Year last season. Anderson was also named to his first Pro Bowl. Through the first nine games in 2024, Anderson already has (7.5) sacks.

He left the game in the first quarter after suffering an ankle injury. Anderson did make his way back on the field but would later be ruled out for the rest of the game. Not ideal for the Texans who are already missing several key players. Will Anderson’s (7.5) sacks leads the team through their first nine games. The next closest is veteran pass rusher Danielle Hunter with (5.5). There is no official word on how badly Anderson injured his ankle. Houston hopes that their young pass rusher will be available against the Lions in Week 10. They play on Sunday Night Football.