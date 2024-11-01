NFL

Will Anderson Jr. left the Texans’ TNF loss to the Jets in Week 9 with an ankle injury

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Will Anderson Jr. Texans hurt pic
Will Anderson Jr. Texans hurt pic

On Thursday night, the Texans were on the road in Week 9 to face the Jets. It was an ugly first half for both teams as the Texans had a 7-0 lead. New York outscored Houston 21-6 in the final two quarters. Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and the Texans lost 21-13 vs. the Jets. 

With that loss, the Texans are now 6-3 and are still comfortably in first in the AFC South. Houston’s offense is averaging (19.3) points per over their last three. Against the Jets on TNF, the team was without their top two WRs Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs. During the first half, DE Will Anderson Jr. suffered an ankle injury and had to be helped off the field. He did not return to the game and the Texans will monitor the injury moving forward.

The Texans cannot afford to lose another key player if they want to be contenders in the AFC


Texans’ Will Anderson Jr. is in his second season with Houston. He was the third overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Alabama. As a rookie, Anderson Jr. played in 15 of their 17 games and made 13 starts. His seven sacks, 45 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 22 QB hits were enough for him to win Defensive Rookie of the Year last season. Anderson was also named to his first Pro Bowl.  Through the first nine games in 2024, Anderson already has (7.5) sacks.

He left the game in the first quarter after suffering an ankle injury. Anderson did make his way back on the field but would later be ruled out for the rest of the game. Not ideal for the Texans who are already missing several key players. Will Anderson’s (7.5) sacks leads the team through their first nine games. The next closest is veteran pass rusher Danielle Hunter with (5.5). There is no official word on how badly Anderson injured his ankle. Houston hopes that their young pass rusher will be available against the Lions in Week 10. They play on Sunday Night Football.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jared Goff Lions pic 1
NFL

LATEST Jared Goff Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Month After Faultless October For The Lions

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 01 2024
Will Anderson Jr. Texans hurt pic
NFL
Will Anderson Jr. left the Texans’ TNF loss to the Jets in Week 9 with an ankle injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 01 2024

On Thursday night, the Texans were on the road in Week 9 to face the Jets. It was an ugly first half for both teams as the Texans had a…

Garrett Wilson
NFL
Garrett Wilson Stuns With Two Athletic One Handed Catches To Seal Jets Win Over Texans
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 01 2024

Week 9 got underway on Thursday night this week, with the Jets moving to 3-6 for the season after a pair of acrobatic touchdown catches from Garrett Wilson. Garrett Wilson…

Micah Parsons Cowboys pic
NFL
Dallas’ Micah Parsons (ankle) will likely miss his fourth straight game in Week 9
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 31 2024
Dereck Carr Saints pic 1 1
NFL
Saints’ Derek Carr is expected to make his return in Week 9 vs. the Panthers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 31 2024
Bryce Young Panthers pic
NFL
Bryce Young will start again for the Panthers in Week 9 at home vs. the Saints
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 31 2024
rsz dm 231231 why lamar jackson has put up fantasy mvp numbers
NFL
Lamar Jackson Sits Out Of Ravens Practice Ahead Of Week 9 With Minor Back Injury
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 31 2024
Arrow to top