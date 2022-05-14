Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News who will win the fa cup final between liverpool and chelsea

Who Will Win The FA Cup Final Between Liverpool and Chelsea?

Updated

9 seconds ago

on

1006550460 e1631502500800

Liverpool and Chelsea are two juggernauts of English football. Both are clubs with a rich history and prolonged experience of success. However, at Wembley Stadium on Saturday only one of those teams will be lifting the FA Cup trophy.

Sites
Highlights
Register

Chelsea 22/1 Or Liverpool 10/1

Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply
Claim Offer

Most pundits and fans will be predicting a Liverpool win. They overcame Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley in February, and overall have had a much more successful season than the Blues. After 35 Premier League games played, Liverpool sit 16 points clear of Saturday’s opponents while boasting a much greater goal difference of 64 compared to Chelsea’s 39.

Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s final. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Liverpool vs Chelsea from Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Who will win the FA Cup Final?

Here at SportsLens, we are truly excited for Saturday’s clash when two of Europe’s most dangerous teams go head-to-head. It promises to be a great game, but we are siding with the Reds to get the job done without the need of extra time or penalties.

We think Liverpool are just superior to Chelsea in almost every way – squad quality, depth, and whilst both are fantastic managers we believe Jurgen Klopp has the edge on Thomas Tuchel. There are no weak links in Liverpool’s starting lineup, whereas Chelsea certainly have a few gaps to fill if they want to be challenging consistently.

We have already seen what Chelsea are capable of as a team on their day, after beating Manchester City 1-0 in last season’s Champions League final to cap off a spectacular debut season at Stamford Bridge for Tuchel. However, this season they haven’t looked like the same team who knocked out Atletico and Real Madrid comfortably.

Best FA Cup Final Betting Offers & Chelsea vs Liverpool Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register

Chelsea 22/1 Or Liverpool 10/1

Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.
Claim Offer

FA Cup Final prediction

Here at SportsLens, we agree with the bookmakers that Liverpool will get the job done within 90 minutes and lift the FA Cup to continue their pursuit of the first quadruple in English football.

Liverpool have only lost once in all competitions since the turn of the calendar year, and have closed the gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League from 15 points down to three with just a handful of games remaining.

On the flip side, it hasn’t been pretty for Chelsea. Real Madrid got their revenge for last season and knocked the Blues out in the quarter-final thanks to Karim Benzema’s extra-time winner. Moreover, Tuchel’s side just recently blew a 2-0 lead at home to Wolves following a 1-0 defeat away at relegation-threatened Everton.

Mohamed Salah just continues to get better every year, and time and time again proves there are very few teams within world football that can handle his electric pace and agility.

We’re going with a comfortable Liverpool victory, which would tie Chelsea for eight FA Cups in the Anfield trophy cabinet.

Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction: Liverpool to win 2-0 @ 9/1 with 888sport

Why Liverpool will beat Chelsea on Saturday

Whilst Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are both impressive veteran defenders, at the ages of 32-years-old and 37-years-old respectively, these players simply don’t have the pace to keep up with a frontline featuring Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz anymore.

The result also depends on which version of Chelsea decides to show up on the day. Whether it’ll be the side that blew a two goal lead to Wolves last week, or the side that overcame Manchester City to become champions of Europe last season. They look like two completely different teams today.

No matter which midfielders Tuchel decides to start, whether it be Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount with N’Golo Kante in the mix, Liverpool will always win the midfield battle on paper. Not to mention a world class backline that has conceded just 23 goals in the Premier League all season.

Thiago is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, and Fabinho has cemented his place as one of the best defensive midfielders in world football. With other options such as Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and James Milner to choose from, Jurgen Klopp is spoiled for choice to say the least.

How can Chelsea win?

A different starting lineup to what Thomas Tuchel is ordinarily comfortable with might hand the German a favour on Saturday. A backline featuring Reece James, Antonio Rudiger and Trevor Chalobah would be much better suited to dealing with Liverpool’s blistering pace on the counter.

Chelsea are missing a pure goalscorer up front. Tuchel has experimented with Kai Havertz as a false nine at times this season, which has come with some success but the 22-year-old seems more comfortable as a playmaker and a distributor than an out-and-out striker.

Liverpool vs Chelsea odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Liverpool 10/1 888Sport logo
Draw 5/2 888Sport logo
Chelsea 22/1 888Sport logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

More Football Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
12 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens