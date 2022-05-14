Who Will Win The FA Cup Final Between Liverpool and Chelsea?

Liverpool and Chelsea are two juggernauts of English football. Both are clubs with a rich history and prolonged experience of success. However, at Wembley Stadium on Saturday only one of those teams will be lifting the FA Cup trophy.

Most pundits and fans will be predicting a Liverpool win. They overcame Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley in February, and overall have had a much more successful season than the Blues. After 35 Premier League games played, Liverpool sit 16 points clear of Saturday’s opponents while boasting a much greater goal difference of 64 compared to Chelsea’s 39.

Who will win the FA Cup Final?

Here at SportsLens, we are truly excited for Saturday’s clash when two of Europe’s most dangerous teams go head-to-head. It promises to be a great game, but we are siding with the Reds to get the job done without the need of extra time or penalties.

We think Liverpool are just superior to Chelsea in almost every way – squad quality, depth, and whilst both are fantastic managers we believe Jurgen Klopp has the edge on Thomas Tuchel. There are no weak links in Liverpool’s starting lineup, whereas Chelsea certainly have a few gaps to fill if they want to be challenging consistently.

We have already seen what Chelsea are capable of as a team on their day, after beating Manchester City 1-0 in last season’s Champions League final to cap off a spectacular debut season at Stamford Bridge for Tuchel. However, this season they haven’t looked like the same team who knocked out Atletico and Real Madrid comfortably.

FA Cup Final prediction

Here at SportsLens, we agree with the bookmakers that Liverpool will get the job done within 90 minutes and lift the FA Cup to continue their pursuit of the first quadruple in English football.

Liverpool have only lost once in all competitions since the turn of the calendar year, and have closed the gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League from 15 points down to three with just a handful of games remaining.

On the flip side, it hasn’t been pretty for Chelsea. Real Madrid got their revenge for last season and knocked the Blues out in the quarter-final thanks to Karim Benzema’s extra-time winner. Moreover, Tuchel’s side just recently blew a 2-0 lead at home to Wolves following a 1-0 defeat away at relegation-threatened Everton.

Mohamed Salah just continues to get better every year, and time and time again proves there are very few teams within world football that can handle his electric pace and agility.

We’re going with a comfortable Liverpool victory, which would tie Chelsea for eight FA Cups in the Anfield trophy cabinet.

Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction: Liverpool to win 2-0 @ 9/1 with 888sport

Why Liverpool will beat Chelsea on Saturday

Whilst Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are both impressive veteran defenders, at the ages of 32-years-old and 37-years-old respectively, these players simply don’t have the pace to keep up with a frontline featuring Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz anymore.

The result also depends on which version of Chelsea decides to show up on the day. Whether it’ll be the side that blew a two goal lead to Wolves last week, or the side that overcame Manchester City to become champions of Europe last season. They look like two completely different teams today.

No matter which midfielders Tuchel decides to start, whether it be Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount with N’Golo Kante in the mix, Liverpool will always win the midfield battle on paper. Not to mention a world class backline that has conceded just 23 goals in the Premier League all season.

Thiago is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, and Fabinho has cemented his place as one of the best defensive midfielders in world football. With other options such as Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and James Milner to choose from, Jurgen Klopp is spoiled for choice to say the least.

How can Chelsea win?

A different starting lineup to what Thomas Tuchel is ordinarily comfortable with might hand the German a favour on Saturday. A backline featuring Reece James, Antonio Rudiger and Trevor Chalobah would be much better suited to dealing with Liverpool’s blistering pace on the counter.

Chelsea are missing a pure goalscorer up front. Tuchel has experimented with Kai Havertz as a false nine at times this season, which has come with some success but the 22-year-old seems more comfortable as a playmaker and a distributor than an out-and-out striker.

