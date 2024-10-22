Francis Ngannou made an emphatic return to the Octagon over the weekend and his win against Renan Ferreira was immediately followed by questions over who the ‘Predator’ will fight next and in what sphere.

Who Will Francis Ngannou Fight Next?

Francis Ngannou went home as the PFL Super Fights Heavyweight champion over the weekend, in an impressive return to the Octagon after nearly three years away from the sport.

The ‘Predator’ looked as dangerous as he ever has on his return and the fight was over within minutes, as Ngannou marked his MMA comeback with a convincing TKO in the first round.

We did it again!!! 🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/8uPdiKyjkG — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 20, 2024

After the fight, Ngannou was asked what is next for him in the ring and he admitted that while there are plenty of opportunities to explore, he hasn’t chosen what to do just yet.

“It could be either one (MMA or boxing),” Ngannou said. “I don’t know yet. I don’t have any hand in that one. I don’t have a decision. I think it also depends on promotion. I don’t know. If next, PFL, they come up with something with a fight or a date, maybe we’ll work on it. If it’s boxing, same thing.”

Ngannou is now heavyweight champion of the PFL and so a fight to defend his title could be on the cards, although who he would face would be more of an issue for the Cameroonian.

Jon Jones could be a potential opponent for Ngannou if he was to step into the Octagon again and he addressed the possibility of that bout in a recent interview: “There’s a chance [we could fight]. I can’t tell on the level of one to 10, I can’t tell how many, but I know there’s a chance. I mean, basically, I know that fight also interests Turki [Alalshikh], and not many things interest him.”

when Jon Jones met Francis Ngannou “You don’t want no smoke with the one true king” i can’t believe we’re never gonna get this fight man pic.twitter.com/43AXtewQyO — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) October 21, 2024

A return to the boxing ring is of course possible, but that seems like the least likely of options for Ngannou who could also make a return to the UFC for a blockbuster PPV event.