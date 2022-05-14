Who Is The Favourite To Win the FA Cup Between Liverpool and Chelsea?

With the FA Cup final between English football heavyweights Liverpool and Chelsea now just days away, punters are placing all of their bets for the showdown at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

So, who is the favourite in this FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in front of a potential crowd of over 90,000 football fans?

Who is the favourite in Liverpool vs Chelsea?

Despite all three contests between Liverpool and Chelsea inside regular and extra time ending in draws this season, there is one overwhelming favourite that the bookies are backing to lift the FA Cup trophy on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds enter the clash at 21/20, reflective of Liverpool’s superior season in contrast to a bumpy ride for Chelsea throughout despite many tipping the Blues to take home the Premier League crown prior to the season’s start.

Chelsea’s price of 13/5 not only represents the up-and-down form they’ve endured this season, but the quality of Saturday’s opponents who have become tangled in a title fight since Christmas.

The bookies are also eager to see goals flying in, with over 3.5 goals in the 90 minutes priced at a generous 2/1 ahead of the encounter.

Liverpool vs Chelsea odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Liverpool 21/20 Draw 5/2 Chelsea 13/5

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

What is the likeliest outcome of Liverpool vs Chelsea?

Judging by the odds shown above with 888sport, the likeliest outcome on Saturday afternoon is a Liverpool victory in 90 minutes.

The bookies do not see the match going the distance, with Liverpool priced at 8/1 to win in extra time and 11/1 to win the match on penalties.

Surprisingly if the match does enter extra time, Chelsea’s odds begin to shorten. 888sport have priced Chelsea to win in extra time at 12/1, and they have matched the price to win on penalties at 11/1 also.

It is clear to see that the majority of people who have an interest in this match, including the bookmakers, cannot see the pair of teams fighting it out for 120 minutes. They see it ending in 90.

