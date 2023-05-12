This weekend sees the latest instalment of KSI’s Misfits Boxing series in London, with Wembley Arena set to stage several highly anticipated fights throughout Saturday. Ahead of this weekend, we are taking a closer look at the main event to try and decipher who is the favorite to win the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight.

Who Is The Favorite To Win The KSI vs Joe Fournier Fight?

KSI is one of the bigger names on the influencer circuit and his very own Misfits Boxing series is proving to be a successful enterprise, with monthly events lined up throughout this year.

He himself appears to be eager to take on a few more fights this year with a view to cementing his status as a fully-fledged professional. Jake Paul, whom KSI has had a long-running feud with over social media, looks to be the biggest opponent on the horizon with a fight touted for the end of this calendar year.

His latest attempt to mount up his so far undefeated record sees him pitted against Joe Fournier, who is a former pro-turned-entrepreneur.

RELATED: KSI Vs Joe Fournier Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Fournier is 11 years his senior, but holds considerable experience in the ring having registered nine knockouts in 10 bouts. His last taste of life in the ring was in an exhibition against former world champion David Haye, which ended in defeat.

The 40-year-old has been handed a price of +275 ahead of the weekend, making him the firm underdog compared with KSI’s current odds of -375.

The YouTube sensation has demonstrated his power and speed in recent fights, registering a knockout within the first three rounds, but he will need to be wary of Fournier’s boxing IQ – he will know how to frustrate and tire him out in order to push the bout all the way to six rounds.

Here is the list of prices for this boxing super-fight ahead of KSI vs Joe Fournier with BetOnline. Also be sure to take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

KSI to Win: -375

Joe Fournier Win: +275

Draw +1100

KSI on points +300

Fournier on points +700

KSI Vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier

KSI vs Joe Fournier 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)

KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023

Saturday May 13, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST

Approx. 5PM EST 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title

Misfits Cruiserweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK

OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -375| Fournier +275

Other Content You May Like