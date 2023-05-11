KSI takes on Joe Fournier this Saturday at the Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 event in London for the Misfits cruiserweight title. ‘The Nightmare’ faces Fournier in an undisputed clash at the Wembley Arena.

Best KSI vs Fournier Free Bets

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the KSI vs Fournier fight. This includes betting picks, fight predictions, a preview, fight time, venue, fight odds, full undercard and a boxing free bet.

On paper, this looks like it could be a routine victory for The Nightmare with the best US betting apps heavily favoring KSI. Will the pride of England make another successful defense of his undisputed professional career? Can Joe Fournier pull off a massive upset to stun the YouTuber? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this compelling undisputed fight for the Misfits cruiserweight title, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as KSI vs Fournier predictions.

KSI Vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier

KSI vs Joe Fournier 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)

KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023

Saturday May 13, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST

Approx. 5PM EST 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title

Misfits Cruiserweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK

OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -600 | Fournier +350

KSI vs Joe Fournier Preview

KSI, the CEO of Misfits Boxing, enters as a huge favorite to beat 40-year-old English businessman Joe Fournier and extend his undefeated career in the sport.

Fournier last fought in an exhibition with former world champion David Haye in September 2021, whilst KSI last stepped into the ring in January against FaZe Temperrr.

This is being seen by many as a warm-up fight for KSI, with Jake Paul set in his sights for later this year. However, Fournier will be no pushover with nine wins by KO in ten fights.

Fournier’s last professional fight was in April 2021 on Jake Paul’s undercard, stopping Joe Andres Felipe Robledo Londono in two rounds.

With KSI being over ten years younger than his opponent and in considerably better shape, a win is to be expected but Fournier won the vacant WBA International light-heavyweight title in December 2018 and reached 11th in the rankings – this is a huge step up from Swarmz and Luis Pineda especially.

The fight cannot be missed and is sure to be one of the spectacles of the year with KSI aiming for the headline knockout blow.

RELATED: KSI Boxing Record: ‘The Nightmare’ Boasts Unbeaten Record With 4 KO Victories

How To Claim The BetOnline KSI vs Fournier Betting Offer: Claim $1,000 In Boxing Free Bets

Claiming the BetOnline KSI vs Joe Fournier boxing free bet is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in KSI vs Fournier Free Bets

KSI Vs Joe Fournier Prediction

KSI, also known as ‘The Nightmare’ enters the fight as the -600 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. He has proven he is one of the best celebrity boxers on the scene and his transition to the professional game has been impressive.

Having not faced a true challenge since his win over Logan Paul in November 2019, Fournier’s skill level could come as a shock to KSI and this will be by no means a walk in the park.

Here at SportsLens we can see KSI writing headlines and defeating Joe Fournier by KO. This could be a quick one, too – KSI has stopped two of his last three opponents inside the first three rounds.

KSI vs Joe Fournier Prediction: KSI to Win by KO/TKO in Round 3 @ +800 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: Joe Fournier Boxing Record: ‘Badass Billionaire’ Boasts 9-1 Record With 9 Knockout Victories

KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Odds

Already claimed the KSI vs Joe Fournier betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best KSI vs Fournier boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

KSI to win -600

Fournier to win +300

Draw +1100

KSI on points +300

Fournier on points +700

KSI round 1 +1000

KSI round 2 +800

KSI round 3 +800

KSI round 4 +800

KSI round 5 +1000

KSI round 6 +1000

Fournier round 1 +3300

Fournier round 2 +2500

Fournier round 3 +2500

Fournier round 4 +2500

Fournier round 5 +2500

Fournier round 6 +3300

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is KSI vs Joe Fournier?

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 4.30PM EST, 9.30PM BST from London, England, United Kingdom

KSI Vs Joe Fournier TV Channel And Live Stream

TV channel (US): The KSI vs Fournier fight is a pay-per-view event broadcast on DAZN PPV. If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to watch this compelling MF & DAZN: X Series 007 clash live from London on DAZN PPV.

This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee (New DAZN customers: $84.99, Existing subscribers: $64.99). The KSI vs Fournier fight will likely get underway at approx. 5pm EST.

KSI vs Joe Fournier Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. KSI vs Joe Fournier is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action with various celebrity boxers in action such as KSI’s brother, Deji, as well as the likes of Swarmz, Anthony Taylor and Salt Papi.

Fight Weight Class Rounds KSI vs Joe Fournier Cruiserweight 6 Deji vs Swarmz Light-Heavyweight 4 Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor Catchweight 3 byViruZz vs DK Money Cruiserweight 3 Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey TBA 3 Lil Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii TBA 3 WingsOfRedemptions vs Boogie2988 Heavyweight 3 Corn vs Unbaer Super-Lightweight 3 Luis Nestor vs Archie King Cruiserweight 3 Zuckles vs TBA Light-Heavyweight 3

Other Content You May Like