Who Is Fighting On The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Undercard At The American Airlines Arena On August 5?

Paul Kelly
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz headlines this enormous night of boxing on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. This highly anticipated clash between the popular and controversial characters is the main event, but just who is fighting on on the undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Paul vs Diaz undercard this weekend.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Undercard – Who Is In Action Before The Main Event?

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz headlines this stellar boxing card from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas on Saturday night. The main event is certainly a high caliber fight, but who else is fighting on the undercard?

Well, there are a whole host of talented fighters and prospects on the Paul vs Diaz undercard. Not only is there a fight for undisputed status in the women’s featherweight division, but there are several other compelling fights on the undercard too. Here is every fight you need to know about prior to the big one between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

The chief support sees undisputed women’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defend her five belts against Heather Hardy in a rematch. Serrano is incredibly a six-weight world champion, and is widely regarded as one of the best female fighters to ever grace the planet.

This is a fight on paper that Serrano is expected to win, and win well. Serrano is the overriding favorite with the best offshore gambling sites to win the contest and defeat Hardy for the second time.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry goes down in what is an evenly matched super-middleweight fight. There is no world title belt on the line here, but it is a very tough match-up to call. Green is undefeated at 12-0, and faces a stern test in Olivia Curry (7-1).

Green has 11 knockouts in her 12 victories, and is knocking on the door for a world title shot. A win here could well set her up as the next opponent for undisputed 168-pound champion Savannah Marshall next. ‘The Sweet Terminator’ is the relatively heavy betting favorite with the best live betting sportsbooks.

RELATED: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

There are also another two interesting fights as Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa goes down over eight rounds in the welterweight division. Ashton Sylve vs William Silva is also an intriguing lightweight fight over eight rounds.

There are another four fights on the Paul vs Diaz undercard in total across various weight divisions. There area lot of novice fighters on the bill, including the likes of Jeremy Stephens, Chris Avila, Noel Cavazos and Cee Jay Hamilton to name but a few.

To kick the evening off, there are two four rounders before a six rounder in the super-middleweight division. Then we get into the eight rounders, before the three main fights are all contested over the ten rounds.

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -360 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this celebrity crossover super-fight.

Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Paul vs Diaz fight this weekend.

RELATED: Jake Paul Net Worth & Career Earnings | Nate Diaz Net Worth & Career Earnings

Paul vs Diaz Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas on Saturday night. Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including undisputed world title action in the women’s featherweight division.

Here is the full undercard of fights at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night:

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Jake Pula vs Nate Diaz Cruiserweight 10
Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy 2 Featherweight 10
Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry Super-Middleweight 10
Ashton Sylve vs William Silva Lightweight 8
Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa Welterweight 8
Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera Middleweight 8
Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens Super-Middleweight 6
Noel Cavazos vs Jose Aguayo Welterweight 4
Luciano Ramos vs Cee Jay Hamilton Super-Lightweight 4

RELATED: Jake Paul Boxing Record | Nate Diaz Boxing Record

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
