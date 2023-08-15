UFC

Who Is Aljamain Sterling Dating? Everything You Need To Know About The Funk Master's Fiancé Rebecca Cruz

Olly Taliku
Aljamain Sterling will take on Sean O’Malley this weekend in the highly anticipated UFC 292, and with many MMA fans looking to delve deeper into the fighters’ personal lives, we have all the information you need on Aljamain Sterling’s Fiancé Rebecca Cruz. 

Aljamain Sterling Girlfriend: Who Is The Funk Master Dating?

Aljamain Sterling’s long-term girlfriend and fiancé is Rebecca Cruz, and the couple have been known to be very public with their relationship so here is what we know.

Cruz is an American Beauty and fitness expert with 11.2k Instagram followers. She owns a cosmetic company called NYX Professional Makeup which has more than 14 million followers on Instagram.

Sterling first started dating Cruz in 2011, with the couple recently celebrating their tenth anniversary together in 2021. The Funk Master proposed to his long-term girlfriend on their anniversary, saying: “It took 10 years, but I knew I didn’t want to waste anymore time!”

Does Aljamain Sterling Have Children With His Girlfriend?

No, Sterling and Cruz do not currently have any children. The couple are still also yet to tie the knot despite being engaged for two years now, so a wedding is expected to come soon for the Funk Master.

Cruz is Sterling’s biggest fan and she will no doubt be at UFC 292 this weekend to show support for her fiancé, as he takes on Sean O’Malley at the TD Garden in Boston.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
