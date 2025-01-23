Who are the top four RBs in the 2025 NFL draft class?

At the end of April, the 2025 NFL draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Teams have been preparing months in advance for that moment. Drafting the right players is an easy way to fix a franchise.

In this year’s class, one position is insanely deep with talent. Running back is loaded in the 2025 draft and 10+ players could be taken in the first two rounds. Who are the top four running backs in the 2025 draft class?

This year’s RB draft class is absolutely LOADED. Some NFL scouts reportedly believe there could be “easily over 10” selected between rounds one and two. • Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)

• Omarion Hampton (UNC)

• Kaleb Johnson (Iowa)

• Dylan Sampson (Tennessee)

• Jordan James…



1. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

After a successful season with Boise State in 2023, Ashton Jeanty had offers from big-time programs. However, he chose to stay at Boise State for his junior year and had a career-best season. Jeanty’s 374 carries and 2,601 yards led the nation. His 29 rushing touchdowns were second to Army’s Bryson Daily. In 2024, Jeanty finished second in voting for the Heisman Trophy and is unquestionably the top RB prospect in 2025. At five-foot-nine, 215 pounds, Jeanty is a unique talent. He could easily be the first RB drafted out of this year’s class.

2. Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

Coming into the 2024 season, Cam Skattebo was not a name that the average college football fan was familiar with. He played the first two seasons of his career for Sacramento State and transferred to Arizona State in 2023. Skattebo has a breakout season in his senior year for the Sun Devils. His 293 carries and 1,711 yards led the Big 12 in 2024. He also added 45 catches for 605 yards. In his final collegiate game, Skattebo almost lifted his team past the Texas Longhorns. Skakettbo had 30 carries for 143 yards and two rushing touchdowns along with eight catches for 99 yards. He also completed a 42-yard pass for a touchdown. Despite being unknown for most of his career, Skakettbo is a legit prospect in 2025.

3. Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton has been a draft-ready prospect for two years now. As a sophomore in 2023, Hampton led the ACC with 1,504 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. He added 29 catches for 222 yards and one receiving touchdown. With those types of numbers, he was ready for the NFL. However, players must complete three seasons in college before they can declare for the draft. Hampton had to return to UNC in 2024 and he had another solid season. The 21-year-old carried the ball 281 times for 1,660 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. At six-foot, 220 pounds, Hampton will have success at the next level.

4. Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

In 2024, Kaleb Johnson was named an All-American at Iowa. During his junior season, Johnson led the Big Ten with 1,537 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. He also added 22 catches for 188 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Johnson’s 23 touchdowns from scrimmage was the most in the Big Ten last season. At six-foot, 225 pounds, Johnson fits the build of a modern-day RB. ESPN’s Field Yates noted that Johnson is a decisive runner and would fit best in a zone scheme at the pro level. He also mentioned that Johnson can be a real threat in the passing game as a RB. Something that teams are starting to utilize more and more.

Honorable mentions: Dylan Sampson (Tennessee), Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State), TreyVeyeon Henderson (Ohio State), Ollie Gordon (Oklahoma State), and Devin Neal (Kansas).