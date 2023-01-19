Which Players Still in the NFL Playoffs Have the Most Postseason Receiving Yards?

Experience is crucial in the NFL and never more so than in the playoffs. Veterans will help guide the younger guys through processes and moments that can be the difference between a win and a loss. Quarterbacks will be looking to their receivers to help make the difference in this weekend’s Divisional Round games, but which players that remain with a chance of winning a Super Bowl have most NFL postseason receiving yards? Here, we take a quick look at the players who remain in the postseason that have the most receiving yards in playoff games.

Players Still in 2022/23 Playoffs with Most Career Playoff Receiving Yards

1. Travis Kelce (KC Chiefs) – 1,291 Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce leads all active players in career playoff receiving yards with 1,291. Kelce also leads all active players in total touchdowns with 12.

Having appeared in 15 playoff games, Kelce has a ton of experience and has been Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target in big moments.

With an average of over 86 yards per game, the Chiefs will be looking at Kelce to lead the way as they take on the Jaguars on Saturday.

2. TY Hilton (Dallas Cowboys) – 804 Receiving Yards

TY Hilton is fifth overall among active players in playoff receiving yards, but those above him won’t have the chance to add to their tally again this postseason. Tyreek Hill (1,150), Julio Jones (970), and Davante Adams (910) are all ahead of Hilton, but he will look to close the gap on the big names above him in the Divisional Round.

Hilton signed for the Cowboys at the beginning of December and brings some added experience to the receiver room having appeared in ten previous playoff games.

At the tail end of his career, Hilton is more of a role player than when he was racking up yardage for the Indianapolis Colts, but can still stretch the field for QB Dak Prescott.

He will be looking to do exactly that when the Cowboys face against the 49ers on Sunday.

3. Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills) – 801 Receiving Yards

Stefon Diggs has appeared in 11 playoff games in his career. He played in five in his time at the Minnesota Vikings and has now appeared in six for the Buffalo Bills.

In his time at the Bills, Diggs has three 100-yard games in the postseason. He is Josh Allen’s go-to-guy and he is averaging 82.0 receiving yards per game in the playoffs in his time at Buffalo.

The Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday where Diggs will look to go big one more time.