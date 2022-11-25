We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Superstitious England fans will be disappointed to learn that Group B is one of the least fortuitous groups in World Cup history.

The Three Lions look destined to top Group B after a 6-2 thrashing of Iran in their opening fixture.

But is fate on their side when it comes to lifting the Jules Rimet trophy?

Possibly not, because our research shows that of the 21 previous World Cups, only Brazil have emerged victorious from Group B in their 1994 campaign.

The World Cup consisted of 24 teams competing in six groups from 1986 to 1994, before being expanded to 32 teams and eight groups (A-H) in France ’98.

Probability of progressing to last 16 after the first round % Group A

🇳🇱 Netherlands: 97%

🇪🇨 Ecuador: 69%

🇸🇳 Senegal: 35%

🇶🇦 Qatar 2% Group B

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England: 97%

🇺🇸 USA: 47%

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales: 42%

🇮🇷 Iran: 14% Group C

🇦🇷 Argentina: 66%

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia: 50%

🇲🇽 Mexico: 45%

🇵🇱 Poland: 43% — Abdul Rehman (@FPL_Salah) November 24, 2022

The World Cup’s format changed frequently throughout its early years.

However it does seem that being placed in Group B has certainly not proved advantageous over the years.

In the tournament’s six editions with eight groups of 32 teams, Group C has produced two winners in France (2018) and Brazil (2002).

France also lifted the trophy from Group A (1998), while Italy did so from Group E (2006), Spain from Group H (2010) and Germany from Group G (2014).

Argentina claimed glory from Group A in 1986 and were followed by West Germany, who kicked off their Italia ’90 campaign from Group D.

Previous winners of the World Cup pic.twitter.com/op3Czf0UTU — AFC GLEN (@AFC_GLEN) November 23, 2022

Prior to 1986 thing get a little complex due to FIFA’s implementation of two group stages.

But the fact remains that England will have to go against the grain if they are to win the World Cup at Qatar 2022 from Group B.

With Group C being the most statistically lucky group perhaps that’s where this year’s winners will come from.

Although seeing as it contains Argentina, who lost to Saudi Arabia, as well as Mexico and Poland… perhaps not.

World Cup Winners and Initial Group

2018 – France – Group C (8 groups)

2014 – Germany – Group G

2010 – Spain – Group H

2006 – Italy – Group E

2002 – Brazil – Group C

1998 – France – Group A

1994 – Brazil – Group B (6 groups)

1990 – West Germany – Group D

1986 – Argentina – Group A

1982 – Italy – Group 1 then Group C

1978 – Argentina – Group 1 then Group A (4 groups)

1974 – West Germany – Group 1 then Group B

1970 – Brazil – Group 3

1966 – England – Group 1

1962 – Brazil – Group 3

1958 – Brazil – Group 4

1954 – West Germany – Group 2

1950 – Uruguay – Group 4

1938 – Italy – No Group Stage

1934 – Italy – No Group Stage

1930 – Uruguay – Group 3

Related World Cup Articles

If you’d like to bet on penalties, or any other World Cup markets – then check out our best betting sites.