Where to watch the Mavericks vs. Celtics in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals

Twitter
2024 NBA Finals pic
Tonight, the final chapter of the 2023-24 NBA season will start as Game 1 of the NBA Finals is here. The Dallas Mavericks are the last team standing in the West. Boston represents the East in the 2024 Finals. The Celtics are the heavy-betting favorites heading into this matchup. Sportsbooks have them at (-210) to win it all. 

However, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are not going to go down without a fight. Boston has been the best team in the NBA this season and they were expected to be here. The same cannot be said for the Mavericks who made a few in-season trades to elevate their roster. Dallas had a strong second half of the season and made a run to the NBA Finals. Can the Mavericks pull off an upset or are the Celtics going to win the Finals?

Where can fans watch the 2024 NBA Finals?


2024 NBA Finals schedule:

Game 1: Thursday, June 6, Mavericks vs. Celtics on ABC

Game 2: Sunday, June 9, Mavericks vs. Celtics on ABC

Game 3: Wednesday, June 12, Celtics vs. Mavericks on ABC

Game 4: Friday, June 14, Celtics vs. Mavericks on ABC

Game 5: (if necessary) Monday, June 17, Mavericks vs. Celtics on ABC

Game 6: (if necessary) Thursday, June 20, Celtics vs. Mavericks on ABC

Game 7: (if necessary) Sunday, June 23, Mavericks vs. Celtics on ABC

What are the expectations for both teams heading into the 2024 NBA Finals?

It’s safe to say that the Celtics and Mavericks do not have the same expectations heading into the NBA Finals. Let’s start with Boston. They had the best record in the NBA this season at 64-18. Boston was the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and made quick work of their opponents. The Celtics have made the ECF in six of the last eight seasons. Additionally, this is their second finals appearance in the last three seasons. Ahead of this season, the Celtics added Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to boost their lineup. The Celtics are the heavy favorites in this series for a reason.

Then there’s the Dallas Mavericks. Hardly anyone predicted they would be in the Finals this season. Dallas battled through a tough Western Conference and is back in the Finals for the first time since 2011. The Mavs made trades for P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford to help boost their lineup. In the second half of the season, the Mavericks were winning more games. To win the NBA Finals, the Mavericks are going to need a full team effort. We know Luka Doncic will be at his best. He needs his teammates to play the same way. Tune in to ABC tonight as the Mavs are on the road in Game 1 to face the Celtics. Which team will hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of this series?

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
