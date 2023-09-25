With the biggest golfing team event on the planet this week, the odds compliers here at SportsLens have had a bit of fun by coming up with the latest Ryder Cup odds if there was a fictitious ‘Royal Rumble’ event between the USA and European teams.



Ryder Cup Royal Rumble Odds



See below the Ryder Cup ‘Royal Rumble’ odds ahead of this week’s big golfing team event in Italy.

Brooks Koepka 4/1

Jon Rahm 6/1

Ludvig Aberg 7/1

Sepp Straka 8/1

Nicolai Hojgaard 10/1

Scottie Scheffler 12/1

Max Homa 12/1

Jordan Spieth 14/1

Sam Burns 16/1

Wyndham Clark 16/1

Justin Rose 20/1

Shane Lowry 20/1

Robert McIntyre 25/1

Tommy Fleetwood 25/1

Justin Thomas 28/1

Patrick Cantlay 33/1

Rory McIlroy 33/1

Viktor Hovland 33/1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40/1

Tyrell Hatton 40/1

Collin Morikawa 80/1

Rickie Fowler 100/1

Xander Schauffele 100/1

Brian Harman 200/1

Ryder Cup Odds: Former World Number One Brooks Koepka Expected To Be Top In The ‘Royal Rumble’ Ring

33 year-old Brooks Koepka upset a few people by leaving the US tour to play for the lucrative LIV Golf League, but anyone wanting to have a ‘Royal Rumble’ with the former world number one golfer might want to think twice.

Okay, you have to put your ‘imagination hat’ on here, but if you can visualize the best golfers in a wrestling or boxing ring it’s Brooks Koepka that the SportsLens odds compliers feel would provide the biggest ‘knockout’ blow.

The five-time major winner is priced up at 4/1 favourite if there was a Ryder Cup ‘Royle Rumble’ between the 24 players heading to the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club this week in Rome.

Koepka A Feared Gladiator In Rome

Yes, big-hitting Brooks Koepka, who has made no secret of his intense upper body workouts is the shortest-priced of the 2023 Ryder Cup players to come out on top in a ‘Royal Rumble’.

As a result of his fitness regime off the golf course, Koepka has developed biceps that wouldn’t be out of place on the body of a heavyweight boxer, which is why the odds layers are taking no chances on him in this fabricated market – making him the best gladiator in Rome this week.

Jon ‘Rahmbo’ Also Respected In The Ryder Cup Royal Rumble Market



Another big-hitter on show at the Ryder Cup this week is Spain’s Jon Rahm.

His reputation for smacking the ball miles has earn him the nickname ‘ Rahmbo’ and that byname alone is enough for the SportsLens team to install the former US Masters winners as the second favourite @ 6/1 (see the full odds below).

The 28 year-old is 5 years the junior to Koepka, but would have the weight advantage – being around 15lbs superior to the Ryder Cup Royle Rumble favourite.

It would be some tear-up if the betting was proved to be right and Rahm and Koepka ended up in the Ryder Cup Royale Rumble final – who would your money be on?

Europe Have Four Of The Top Five In The Ryder Cup Royal Rumble Market

Just behind the ‘big-two’ in the Ryder Cup Royal Rumble odds market comes Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, who measures in at 6ft 3in, with Austrian Sepp Straka and Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard next best.

Meaning, despite Koepka the favorite, the 2023 European Ryder Cup side have four of the top five in the betting in this fictious market.

