After winning LIV Golf Mexico City 2025, Joaquin Niemann has officially tied Brooks Koepka with the most individual LIV Golf victories in history.

Niemann now has five individual wins since LIV Golf’s inception, making him the most successful LIV Golf star in history alongside Koepka.

Joaquin Niemann Ties Brooks Koepka With Five LIV Golf Individual Wins

After winning LIV Golf Mexico City in the sixth event of the 2025 season, Joaquin Niemann has officially tied Brooks Koepka as the most successful golfer on the LIV Golf roster.

Niemann’s most recent win means he now has five individual LIV Golf titles to his name, the same number as his American counterpart Koepka.

The Chilean golfer has now won three individual LIV Golf events this season already, making him the most successful Saudi-backed LIV Golf League player in history alongside the five-time major champion.

Going into the 2025 LIV Golf campaign, Niemann had just two individual wins to his name. Fast forward to now and he has more than any of his counterparts with five.

Niemann’s first LIV Golf wins came in February 2024, triumphing at LIV Gold Mayakoba. His second came just a month later with victory at LIV Golf Jeddah. He finished the 2024 season with two individual wins before improving even further in 2025.

This season alone, the 26-year-old has won LIV Golf Adelaide, LIV Golf Singapore and most recently in Mexico City. In just six starts this season, Niemann has won three LIV Golf individual events. What a remarkable record that is!

Niemann Has Three Wins In Just Six LIV Golf Starts In 2025

It’s fair to say that Joaquin Niemann has fast become one of the standout names on the LIV Golf roster.

Although the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are the biggest names with a huge profile, Niemann is beginning to increase his popularity at a rapid rate too.

Now that he is tied with Koepka for the most individual LIV Golf wins with five, golf fans will continue to watch for the Chilean and get behind him in each tournament. His popularity online has grown too with his social media following increasing massively.

All that’s left for Niemann to achieve is that elusive major championship victory. That could even come in 2025, given his strong form. Koepka and DeChambeau remain the only two major champions from the LIV side since defecting to the Saudi-backed golf league.

Niemann has his sights firmly set on becoming the third and will undoubtedly be one of the most favoured LIV players alongside these aforementioned names for the remaining majors this year.

With eight event remaining this year at LIV too, do not rule out the Chilean from overtaking Koepka and becoming the outright most successful player with six or even more individual LIV Golf wins.

Most Wins In LIV Golf History

Golfer Individual Wins Joaquin Niemann 5 Brooks Koepka 5 Talor Gooch 3 Dustin Johnson 3 Cameron Smith 3 Bryson DeChambeau 2 Sergio Garcia 2 Jon Rahm 2 Tyrrell Hatton 1 Adrian Meronk 1 Dean Burmester 1 Carlos Ortiz 1 Abraham Ancer 1 Charles Howell III 1 Brendan Steele 1 Harold Varner III 1 Danny Lee 1 Marc Leishman 1 Branden Grace 1 Charl Schwartzel 1 Eugenio Chacarra 1

Most Wins On LIV Golf 2025

Golfer Wins Joaquin Niemann 3 Adrian Meronk 1 Sergio Garcia 1 Marc Leishman 1

Most Wins On LIV Golf 2024

Golfer Wins Jon Rahm 2 Joaquin Niemann 2 Brooks Koepka 2 Tyrell Hatton 1 Dustin Johnson 1 Dean Burmester 1 Sergio Garcia 1 Abraham Ancer 1 Carlos Ortiz 1 Brendan Steele 1

Most Wins On LIV Golf 2023

Golfer Wins Talor Gooch 3 Brooks Koepka 2 Cameron Smith 2 Bryson DeChambeau 2 Dustin Johnson 1 Harold Varner III 1 Danny Lee 1 Charles Howell III 1

Most Wins On LIV Golf 2022

Golfer Wins Dustin Johnson 1 Brooks Koepka 1 Cameron Smith 1 Henrick Stenson 1 Branden Grace 1 Charl Schwartzel 1 Eugenio Chacarra 1