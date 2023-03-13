When Is UFC 286? Date, UK Start Time & Full Fight Card

UFC 286 will feature a main card headlined by Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman and we have all the information you need about the fight as well as the rest of the action coming up on Saturday night.

Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman – UFC 286 Fight Info

Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman Full Undercard

UFC 286 is headlined by Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman as the pair take each other on in a trilogy fight for the welterweight title. Read below the full schedule including the main card, preliminary card and the early prelims.

Fight Weight Class Main card 13.00 EST Leon Edwards (c) vs. Kamaru Usman Welterweight championship Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev Lightweight Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena Welterweight Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill Flyweight Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze Middleweight Preliminary card 11.00 EST Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales Lightweight Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz Lightweight Mohammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho Flyweight Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos Featherweight Early Preliminary Card 09:00 EST Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic Middleweight Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon Flyweight Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina Flyweight Jai Herbert vs. L’udovit Klein Lightweight Veronica Macedo vs. Juliana Miller Flyweight

