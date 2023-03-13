When Is UFC 286? Date, UK Start Time & Full Fight Card

UFC 286 will feature a main card headlined by Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman and we have all the information you need about the fight as well as the rest of the action coming up on Saturday night.
Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman – UFC 286 Fight Info
- 🥊 UFC Match: Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman
- 📊 Records: Leon Edwards (20-3, 7 KO’s) | Kamaru Usman (20-2, 9 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: March 18, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 13.00PM EST
- 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Championship
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
- 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena | London, England
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Edwards +200 | Usman -250
Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman Full Undercard
UFC 286 is headlined by Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman as the pair take each other on in a trilogy fight for the welterweight title. Read below the full schedule including the main card, preliminary card and the early prelims.
|
Fight
|
Weight Class
|Main card
|13.00 EST
|
Leon Edwards (c) vs. Kamaru Usman
|
Welterweight championship
|
Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|
Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|
Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill
|Flyweight
|
Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze
|Middleweight
|Preliminary card
|11.00 EST
|
Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|
Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales
|Lightweight
|
Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz
|Lightweight
|
Mohammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho
|Flyweight
|
Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos
|Featherweight
|
Early Preliminary Card
|09:00 EST
|
Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic
|Middleweight
|
Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon
|Flyweight
|
Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina
|Flyweight
|
Jai Herbert vs. L’udovit Klein
|Lightweight
|
Veronica Macedo vs. Juliana Miller
|Flyweight
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.