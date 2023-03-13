MMA

When Is UFC 286? Date, UK Start Time & Full Fight Card

Olly Taliku
UFC 286 will feature a main card headlined by Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman and we have all the information you need about the fight as well as the rest of the action coming up on Saturday night.

Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman – UFC 286 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Match: Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman
  • 📊 Records: Leon Edwards (20-3, 7 KO’s) | Kamaru Usman (20-2, 9 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: March 18, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 13.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Championship
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: O2 Arena | London, England
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Edwards +200 | Usman -250

Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman Full Undercard

UFC 286 is headlined by Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman as the pair take each other on in a trilogy fight for the welterweight title. Read below the full schedule including the main card, preliminary card and the early prelims.

Fight

Weight Class
Main card 13.00 EST
Leon Edwards (c) vs. Kamaru Usman
Welterweight championship
Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
 Lightweight
Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena
 Welterweight
Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill
 Flyweight
Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze
 Middleweight
Preliminary card 11.00 EST
Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani
 Featherweight
Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales
 Lightweight
Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz
 Lightweight
Mohammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho
 Flyweight
Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos
 Featherweight

Early Preliminary Card

 09:00 EST
Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic
 Middleweight
Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon
 Flyweight
Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina
 Flyweight
Jai Herbert vs. L’udovit Klein
 Lightweight
Veronica Macedo vs. Juliana Miller
 Flyweight

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
