When Is The Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Fight? US Start Time For Saturday’s Heavyweight Bout

Paul Kelly
Tyson Fury fights for the first time this year as he faces former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Saturday, October 28. The fight headlines in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in what is a showpiece crossover event billed as ‘Battle Of The Baddest’. Here is all the key information you need for the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Fight: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou
  • 📊 Records: Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO’s) | Francis Ngannou (boxing debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Titles: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Fury -1400 | Ngannou +800

Above is everything you need to know about the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight this weekend. The combat sports crossover event of the millennium will be beamed stateside from halfway around the globe on Saturday, October 28 live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The fight is a 10-round heavyweight contest and will get underway at approximately 5:30pm EST for US boxing and MMA fans.

‘The Gypsy King’ goes into Saturday’s fight as the overriding favorite at odds of -1400 with the best US sportsbooks. This means that Francis Ngannou is of course the betting underdog with the best boxing betting apps for this highly anticipated crossover heavyweight clash on Saturday night.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou UK Start Time

TV channel (US): The Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou bout is one of the biggest crossover fights of all time and will broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ PPV. If you are an ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or online via live stream, you will be able to tune in to this crossover heavyweight contest live from Riyadh on ESPN+ PPV.

This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel, have access to the channel on your TV or streaming device and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price. The Fury vs Ngannou fight will likely get underway at approx. 5.30pm EST.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Full Undercard

Below is a detailed table of the full Fury vs Ngannou fight card from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main even is of course the crossover combat bout between ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Predator’, but there are six undercard fights prior to the big one too.

The undercard includes the likes of former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, a compelling all-British heavyweight contest between Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye and a tasty fight between former world heavyweight title challenger Carlos Takam and Martin Bakole.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 10
David Adeleye vs Fabio Wardley Heavyweight 12
Martin Bakole vs Carlos Takam Heavyweight 10
Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean Heavyweight 10
Arslanbek Makhmudov v Junior Anthony Wright Heavyweight 8
Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath Heavyweight 6
Jack McGann v Alcibiade Duran Galvan Super-Welterweight 6
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
