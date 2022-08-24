When is the Champions League Draw, What Time Does it Start and How Can I Watch it?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

It is that time again. The Champions League season returns next month and with nearly all 32 teams decided with the last of the qualifiers taking place this evening, we have put together a comprehensive guide to the group stage draw.

With the new pooling system UEFA implemented last season, the chances of a several groups of death are fairly high – for example can you imagine a group featuring Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan and Celtic? We can’t wait to see what the draw throws our way.

When is the Champions League 2022-23 Draw?

Date August 25th, 2022 Time 5pm GMT Venue Halic Congress Center, Istanbul

The Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Istanbul.

Prior to the draw, UEFA will announce awards for the best performers from last season’s competition.

There's just 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘆 to go until the #UCLdraw! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/t8mRYYBhXp — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 24, 2022

Who are Involved in the Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage?

Qualified teams are divided into four pots: Pot 1 contains holders Real Madrid, the Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt and the champions of the top six national leagues based on UEFA country coefficient. The remaining three pots are determined according to a team’s UEFA club coefficient.

Remaining teams in Pot 3 and Pot 4 will go through play-off fixtures, the last of which take place this evening.

Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Pots

Below you will find the confirmed pots and teams within each that will feature in the Champions League 2022-23 group stage.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Real Madrid Liverpool Borussia Dortmund Club Brugge Eintracht Frankfurt Chelsea Salzburg Celtic Manchester City Barcelona Shakhtar Donetsk Maccabi Haifa AC Milan Juventus Inter Viktoria Plzen Bayern München Atletico de Madrid Napoli Marseille Paris Saint-Germain Sevilla Sporting CP PSV/Rangers Porto RB Leipzig Bayer Leverkusen Trabzonspor/Copenhagen Ajax Tottenham Hotspur Benfica Bodo Glimt/Dinamo Zagreb

When Does the Champions League 22-23 Group Stage Get Underway?

The Champions League 2022-23 group stage kicks off on the week beginning the Tuesday 6th September and continues through to Wednesday 7th September.

Six match days will follow with the last group fixtures falling on November 1st and November 2nd.

How Can I Watch the Champions League Group Stage Draw?

The Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw will be available to stream live on the UEFA website.

Check out our comprehensive guide to the best football betting sites.