When Is Selection Sunday 2023? March Madness Dates, Locations, and Top Seeds

Anthony R. Cardenas
The month of March is right around the corner, and teams, fans, and bettors alike are gearing up for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. There are still games to be played in the regular season and conference tournaments to be had and champions to be crowned, but it is never too early to take a look at one of the most exciting events in all of sports.

When Is Selection Sunday?

Those waiting to fill out their brackets for the tournament will have Selection Sunday circled on their calendars, when the NCAA’s selection committee puts together the field of 68 teams.

This year, Selection Sunday will be held on Sunday, March 12th. The entire bracket will be revealed on CBS during the afternoon as the final conference games wrap up.

Tournament Dates and Locations

The field of 68 will be narrowed down to the traditional 64 after the First Four games, which will be played in Dayton, Ohio on March 14th and 15th. After that, the madness begins, and the next four rounds will be played in various locations across the country.

1st & 2nd Round Sites, March 16th thru 19th:

  • Amway Center – Orlando FL
  • Ball Arena – Denver CO
  • Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro NC
  • MVP Arena – Albany, NY
  • Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines IA
  • Nationwide Arena – Columbus OH
  • Golden 1 Center – Sacramento CA

Sweet 16 & Elite 8 Sites, March 23rd thru 26th:

  • Madison Square Garden – New York NY
  • T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas NV
  • KFC Yum! Center – Louisville KY
  • T-Mobile Center – Kansas City MO

The Final Four and National Championship game will be played in Houston, Texas on April 1st and 3rd.

Top Seeds For 2023 Tournament

Last week, the NCAA released their committee ranking of the top-16 seeds for the tournament, and things look different at the top for 2023. Kansas is the only blue-blood school to make a #1 seed, with Alabama receiving the honors of being the top overall seed.

1. Alabama (No. 1 seed – South Region)
2. Houston (No. 1 seed – Midwest Region)
3. Purdue (No. 1 seed – East Region)
4. Kansas (No. 1 seed – West Region)
5. Texas
6. Arizona
7. Baylor
8. UCLA
9. Tennessee
10. Virginia
11. Iowa State
12. Kansas State
13. Indiana
14. Marquette
15. Gonzaga
16. Xavier

Houston (+750) at BetOnline
