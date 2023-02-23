The month of March is right around the corner, and teams, fans, and bettors alike are gearing up for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. There are still games to be played in the regular season and conference tournaments to be had and champions to be crowned, but it is never too early to take a look at one of the most exciting events in all of sports.

When Is Selection Sunday?

Those waiting to fill out their brackets for the tournament will have Selection Sunday circled on their calendars, when the NCAA’s selection committee puts together the field of 68 teams.

This year, Selection Sunday will be held on Sunday, March 12th. The entire bracket will be revealed on CBS during the afternoon as the final conference games wrap up.

Tournament Dates and Locations

The field of 68 will be narrowed down to the traditional 64 after the First Four games, which will be played in Dayton, Ohio on March 14th and 15th. After that, the madness begins, and the next four rounds will be played in various locations across the country.

1st & 2nd Round Sites, March 16th thru 19th:

Amway Center – Orlando FL

Ball Arena – Denver CO

Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro NC

MVP Arena – Albany, NY

Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines IA

Nationwide Arena – Columbus OH

Golden 1 Center – Sacramento CA

Sweet 16 & Elite 8 Sites, March 23rd thru 26th:

Madison Square Garden – New York NY

T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas NV

KFC Yum! Center – Louisville KY

T-Mobile Center – Kansas City MO

The Final Four and National Championship game will be played in Houston, Texas on April 1st and 3rd.

Top Seeds For 2023 Tournament



Last week, the NCAA released their committee ranking of the top-16 seeds for the tournament, and things look different at the top for 2023. Kansas is the only blue-blood school to make a #1 seed, with Alabama receiving the honors of being the top overall seed.

1. Alabama (No. 1 seed – South Region)

2. Houston (No. 1 seed – Midwest Region)

3. Purdue (No. 1 seed – East Region)

4. Kansas (No. 1 seed – West Region)

5. Texas

6. Arizona

7. Baylor

8. UCLA

9. Tennessee

10. Virginia

11. Iowa State

12. Kansas State

13. Indiana

14. Marquette

15. Gonzaga

16. Xavier