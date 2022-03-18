When Is The Cheltenham Gold Cup? Cheltenham Gold Cup Time

The Cheltenham Festival is beginning to wind down. We’ve had three days of exciting action so far, but the main event is still to come. The Gold Cup takes place today, but what time is the race and where can you watch it?

When is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup time is 3:30pm on Friday 18th March, 2022. It is part of a line-up of seven races for the day – the entire schedule is below.

1.30pm, JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 179y

2.10pm, McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3), 2m 179y

2.50pm, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 7f 213y

3.30pm, Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1), 3m 2f 70y

4.10pm, Foxhunter Chase, 3m 2f 70y

4.50pm, Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (Grade 3), 2m 4f 127y

5.30pm, Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145), 2m 4f 56y

After the race at 5.30, the Cheltenham Festival will be over for another year. It’s then time to start thinking about the Grand National!

What is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is the most prestigious race in the UK horse racing calendar. It was first run in 1924 and has been won by some huge names, including Arkle, Best Mate, Kauto Star, L’Escargot and Golden Miller.

The race is run over 3m 2f 70y on a course featuring 22 fences. Minella Indo won the race last year and will aim to repeat the feat, although the favourite for the race is Galvin. Al Boum Photo, winner in 2019 and 2020, is also among the favourites for the race.

Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Tip

There are many pundits out there with differing opinions on who will win this year’s Gold Cup, so what do we think?

A Plus Tard is currently leading the betting, with odds of 11/4 with Virgin Bet, but we think the second favourite is the best bet. Galvin has pedigree winning over this distance at Cheltenham, plus he’s versatile, able to adapt to all conditions.

Other horses worth considering in the Gold Cup are Minella Indo, Al Boum Photo and Protektorat. However, none catch the eye like Galvin, which is our prediction to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup this year.

Cheltenham Gold Cup betting tip: Galvin to win @ 3/1 with Virgin Bet

