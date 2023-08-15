Fight week is upon us once again! UFC 292 gets underway on Saturday with two huge title fights as Aljamain Sterling defends his UFC Bantamweight Championship against Sean O’Malley. But you may be wondering, when are the UFC 292 weigh-ins? Read on to find out all about both the official and ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 292.

When Is The UFC 292 Weigh-In For Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley?

We are just days away from a huge UFC 292 card as Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley go head-to-head, with Sterling making the fourth defence of his UFC bantamweight title on Saturday night.

Ahead of Saturday’s huge show at the TD Garden in Boston, all fighters who are in action on the night will have to weigh-in officially, before the ceremonial weigh-ins a few hours later. The ceremonial weigh-ins are when the UFC stars step on the scales in front of the media and face-off one final time before they step into the octagon.

The weigh-in show is earlier on in the day before the event which is when the fighters officially have to make weight.

So, Friday August 18th is when the official UFC 292 weigh-in show takes place. All participants on the card must get their weights taken, with the weigh-in commencing at 8:50am ET.

The event is closed to the public, but luckily for MMA fans is broadcast live on UFC.com, the UFC YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitch.

When Are The Ceremonial Weigh-Ins For UFC 292?

The UFC 292 ceremonial weigh-ins take place on the same day as the official weigh-ins. Ceremonial weigh-ins take place so that fans and media can be in attendance to watch the fighters get on the scales, before facing-off one final time before they go head-to-head in the octagon on Saturday night, and these can get a little rowdy…

The UFC 292 ceremonial weigh-ins also take place on Friday 18 August at around 5:00pm ET. This will take place at the TD Garden.

And, if fans can’t make the weigh-ins in person, they can watch the ceremonials live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok.

Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Full Fight Card

Here is the full undercard of fights ahead of the action at the TD Garden in Boston at UFC 292 this weekend. The undercard includes some exciting fights that will be sure to mix things up in the promotion, with the main event being the UFC Bantamweight Championship bout between Sterling and O’Malley. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili defends her UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship against Amanda Lemos.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Aljamain Sterling (c) vs Sean O’Malley Bantamweight (title fight) 5 Zhang Weili (c) vs Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight (title fight) 5 Neil Magny vs Ian Machado Garry Welterweight 3 Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 3 Mario Mautista vs Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares Middleweight 3 Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin Middleweight 3 Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh Lightweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 3 Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva Women’s Flyweight 3 Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 3

Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Fight Info – When Is UFC 292?

🥊 UFC Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley 📊 Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 TKO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 TKO’s)

Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 TKO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 TKO’s) 📅 Date: August 19, 2023

August 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST

Approx. 1:00am EST 🏆 Title: UFC Bantamweight Championship

UFC Bantamweight Championship 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 🎲 Fight Odds: Sterling -250 | O’Malley +210

