Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia goes down this Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. But when are the Davis vs Garcia weigh-ins? Read on to find out all about the official weigh-ins for this compelling catchweight boxing clash.
When Is The Weigh-In For Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia?
We are just days away from this highly anticipated super-fight between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia on Saturday night.
Ahead of Saturday’s huge show, all fighters on the entire card will have to weigh-in officially the day before fight night. All fighters on the Davis vs Garcia undercard, and of course the main event combatants themselves, must make weight prior to their respective fight going ahead.
The official weigh-in show is on Friday, April 21. All fighters on the card must get their weights taken, with the weigh-ins commencing at 2m EST.
The weigh-in event is open to the public and will also be broadcast live on both DAZN and Showtime’s YouTube channels.
What Is The Davis vs Garcia Weigh-In Limit?
Both Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will step onto the scales on Friday, April 21 ahead of their highly anticipated fight the following evening in Vegas.
This fight is at a 136-pound catchweight. This means that both men must weigh-in at a maximum of 136-pounds on Friday. If a fighter fails to make the weight, he may be given a few hours to further cut the weight and try to successfully weigh-in.
Not only is this at a catchweight just above the lightweight limit, but there is also a rehydration clause for both fighters. The rehydration clause is a maximum of 10-pounds. This means that neither fighter can walk to the ring on fight night anything more than 10lbs above the 136-pound weight limit.
So, neither Ryan Garcia nor Gervonta Davis will be allowed to weigh any more than 146-pounds when the first bell sounds in the ring. This rehydration clause looks to favor ‘Tank’ more than ‘King Ry’, with the Baltimore man far smaller in stature than his Californian counterpart.
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Full Undercard
Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is of course the main event. The undercard includes some world title action in the super-middleweight division, as well as some brilliant fights in the lower weight divisions too.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
|Catchweight (136lbs)
|12
|David Morrell vs Yamaguchi Falcao
|Super-Middleweight
|12
|Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado
|Super-Middleweight
|10
|Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano
|Middleweight
|10
|Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Elias Espandas
|Middleweight
|10
|Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Jose Sanchez Charles
|Super-Welterweight
|10
|Floyd Schofield vs Jesus Valentin Leon
|Lightweight
|10
|Lorenzo Simpson vs Pachino Hill
|Middleweight
|6
|Tristan Kalkreuth vs Jaime Solorio
|Light-Heavyweight
|6
|Jalil Major Hackett vs Jason Philips
|Super-Welterweight
|4
|Cuttino Oliver vs Roberto Cantu Pena
|Bantamweight
|4
As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -250 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.
What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!
Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this catchweight super-fight.
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info
- 🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
- 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: N/A
- 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
- 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200
