What will Haason Reddick bring to the Jets’ defense in 2024?

Zach Wolpin
Last Friday, the Eagles traded star pass-rusher Haason Reddick to the Jets. In return, Philadelphia got a conditional third-round pick. New York continues to show they are a team in “win now” mode. Reddick was highly productive for the Eagles and he joins an already talented Jets defense. 

Essentially, the two teams swapped edge rushers this offseason. On the first day of free agency, former Jets pass-rusher Bryce Huff signed with Philadelphia. Last Friday, the Eagles traded their pass-rusher Haason Reddick to the Jets. New York needed to restock their defensive line after Huff left and Pro Bowl edge rusher Hason Reddick filled that void.

Can Haason Reddick take his game to another level with the Jets in 2024?


In the 2017 NFL Draft, Haason Reddick was the 13th overall pick by the Cardinals. He played in Arizona for four seasons before signing a one-year deal with the Panthers in 2021. Ahead of the 2022 season, Reddick signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Eagles. Reddick’s first season with the team was the most productive of his career so far. The 29-year-old had a career-high (16.0) sacks and a league-leading (5.0) forced fumbles. On top of all that, he was named second-team All-Pro.

After a trade to the Jets, New York is entering the final season of a three-year deal Reddick signed with the Eagles. They will owe Reddick a base salary of $14.25 million in 2024. Additionally, Reddick was due a roster bonus of $1 million on April 1 by the Eagles. Philadelphia will pay that bonus. A win for the Jets. Now, Reddick joins a Jets defense that needed to reload at edge rusher after losing Bryce Huff. Haason Reddick is an excellent replacement.


Former Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick was set to be entering the final year of his contract. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Jets are expected to give Reddick an extension in the future. Was Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman trying to avoid having to extend Reddick? It seems like that was the case. Regardless, the Eagles got the pass rusher they needed and so did the Jets. Both teams look to be contenders in their respective conferences next season. New York will have Aaron Rogers back at QB after just four snaps in 2023. An exciting time for Jets football.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

