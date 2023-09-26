Golf

What Is The Par and Overall Distance For The Ryder Cup Marco Simone Golf Course?

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
2 min read
marco simone golf course
marco simone golf course

The 44th Ryder Cup heads to Italy for the first ever time with the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club Course the chosen venue for the biggest golfing team event on the planet. But just what is the par and distance for the Ryder Cup Marco Simone golf course?

Ryder Cup Marco Simone Golf Course Is A Par 72

The 2023 Ryder Cup Marco Simone Golf Course is a par 72.

There are a total of 10 Par 4 holes over the golf course, with five of these over the first 6 holes.

We also see four Par 3’s, which are split evenly over the front and back nines while the Ryder Cup players will also be looking out for the Par 5’s – of which there are another four.

In fact, the front nine ends with two Par 5’s, so there could be a lot of scoring swings around the turn, while the Marco Simone Golf Course also ends with a Par 5.

Ryder Cup Marco Simone Golf Course Holes

  • Par 3’s: 4
  • Par 4’s: 10
  • Par 5’s: 4

 

marco new
Marco Simone Golf Course Scorecard

The Ryder Cup Marco Simone Golf Course Has a Distance Of 6,674 Yards

The 24 Ryder Cup players will also have to hit the ball 6,674 yards over each round of the Marco Simone Golf Course.

These are split fairly evenly, with the front nine having a yardage of 3,340 and the back nine 3,334 – just a difference of 6 yards.

COURSE map marco
Marco Simone Golf Course Map

WATCH: Every Hole At The Marco Simone Golf Course

Author image
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
