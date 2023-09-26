The 44th Ryder Cup heads to Italy for the first ever time with the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club Course the chosen venue for the biggest golfing team event on the planet. But just what is the par and distance for the Ryder Cup Marco Simone golf course?

Ryder Cup Marco Simone Golf Course Is A Par 72

The 2023 Ryder Cup Marco Simone Golf Course is a par 72.

There are a total of 10 Par 4 holes over the golf course, with five of these over the first 6 holes.

We also see four Par 3’s, which are split evenly over the front and back nines while the Ryder Cup players will also be looking out for the Par 5’s – of which there are another four.

In fact, the front nine ends with two Par 5’s, so there could be a lot of scoring swings around the turn, while the Marco Simone Golf Course also ends with a Par 5.

Ryder Cup Marco Simone Golf Course Holes

Par 3’s: 4

Par 4’s: 10

Par 5’s: 4

The Ryder Cup Marco Simone Golf Course Has a Distance Of 6,674 Yards

The 24 Ryder Cup players will also have to hit the ball 6,674 yards over each round of the Marco Simone Golf Course.

These are split fairly evenly, with the front nine having a yardage of 3,340 and the back nine 3,334 – just a difference of 6 yards.

WATCH: Every Hole At The Marco Simone Golf Course

