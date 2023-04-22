Boxing

What Is The Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Pay-Per-View Price?

Paul Kelly
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing

The biggest fight of the year is almost upon us as Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia goes down this weekend in Las Vegas. US boxing fans can watch this highly anticipated catchweight boxing showdown via Showtime PPV or streaming platform DAZN PPV – but just how much money will it cost fans to watch this super-fight?

How Much Will The Davis vs Garcia Pay-Per-View Cost?

With just a matter of days until the first bell sounds, boxing fans around the world are excited at the prospect of seeing this compelling catchweight clash between ‘King Ry’ and ‘Tank’. The fight is arguably the biggest fight of the year so far, with so much riding on this fight, including their two unblemished records.

For a fight of this magnitude, it comes as no surprise to learn that fans will have to part with their cash in order to watch Davis vs Garcia. The fight is so big that it is available to buy via pay-per-view on not one, but two different broadcasting sites.

Showtime PPV are airing the fight live for boxing fans in the United States. In order to watch the main event from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, including the full undercard, boxing fans will be forced to pay the $84.99 pay-per-view fee.

Similarly, boxing fans from over 200 countries worldwide can watch ‘Tank’ vs ‘King Ry’ this weekend live on boxing streaming site DAZN PPV. Their price is set at slightly lower than Showtime’s, with a $60 one-off payment fee to watch Davis vs Garcia and the undercard.

This of course includes the highly anticipated main event between Davis and Garcia, but also includes the rest of the undercard action too. There are some interesting fights on the undercard, including highly touted Cuban WBA World Super-Middleweight Champion David Morrell.

Not only that but Bektemir Melikuziev and Gabriel Rosado rematch in a super-middleweight contest. Some other huge names such as Elijah Garcia, Fiodor Czerkaszyn and Lorenzo Simpson also feature on this stacked undercard full of talent and hot prospects.

All you’ll have to do to watch the Davis vs Garcia full card is pay your one-off $84.99 pay-per-view fee at Showtime PPV, or alternatively your one-off $60 payment on DAZN PPV.

Watching boxing can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. For a fight of this magnitude, it simply has to be a PPV event. Now, all that’s left is to sit back, relax and enjoy this unbelievable fight!

As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -250 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this catchweight super-fight.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
  • 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
